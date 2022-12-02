Suspect Wanted In Clearwater House Fire That Killed Two Cats

Devon Childers previous booking photo

CLEARWATER, Fl.a – Investigators with Clearwater Fire & Rescue and the Clearwater Police Department have determined that a house fire that killed two cats, was set intentionally.

On Thursday, Fire personnel and police responded to a house fire just before noon at 1340 S. Evergreen Ave.

Fire officials say that two cats were killed in the fire.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Devon Childers, the suspect wanted in the case and a resident of the house.

If you know the whereabouts of Childers, please contact Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement