Clearwater, FL

Suspect Wanted In Clearwater House Fire That Killed Two Cats

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8qvl_0jVD4J2Y00 Devon Childers previous booking photo

CLEARWATER, Fl.a – Investigators with Clearwater Fire & Rescue and the Clearwater Police Department have determined that a house fire that killed two cats, was set intentionally.

On Thursday, Fire personnel and police responded to a house fire just before noon at 1340 S. Evergreen Ave.

Fire officials say that two cats were killed in the fire.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Devon Childers, the suspect wanted in the case and a resident of the house.

If you know the whereabouts of Childers, please contact Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242.

Largo Police Searching For Missing Man

LARGO, Fla. – Largo Police are looking for Colin Noble and is seeking the public’s help. According to police, Noble was last seen on December 1, 2022, leaving his residence at 401 Rosery Road, and has not been seen since. Noble was last seen wearing
LARGO, FL
