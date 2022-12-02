ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Dirty Laundry, No Vacancy owner to open vintage cocktail lounge

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQu6G_0jVD430B00
To enter the hidden bar, guests get a password from the payphone in the cafe. [ Courtesy of Hunger + Thirst Group ]

A cocktail lounge “jumping back in time,” is coming to St. Petersburg’s Grand Central District, announced the group behind several trendy bars in the city including Dirty Laundry, No Vacancy and Park and Rec.

Lost and Found St. Pete, the vintage cocktail bar and lounge, is expected to open mid-December, the Hunger Thirst Group said in a statement. The menu will feature classic beers and cocktails and will play ‘70′s and ‘80′s music like Foreigner, Van Halen, Madonna, Kool & the Gang, Beastie Boys and more.

The bar, located at 2420 Central Ave. takes over the space that used to be the nightclub Something Different. There will be a large bar on the inside with a smaller one outdoors, which will host a rotation of local food trucks, a media release said. Lost and Found will also host events like retro movie nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEp62_0jVD430B00
Hunger Thirst Group's mood board for Lost and Found, a vintage cocktail bar set to open mid-December. [ Courtesy of Hunger Thirst Group ]

“Lost & Found will be a vintage cocktail lounge, a bar and place that takes us back to a simpler time. It’s very approachable, with classic beers and drinks. It will feel like it’s your neighborhood cocktail lounge—that back-in-the-day spot where you might show up for just a drink but stay for a few more,” said Hunger Thirst Group founder Stephen Schrutt.

When it debuts, Lost and Found will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays at 5 p.m. and noon on the weekends.

In addition to Dirty Laundry, No Vacancy and Park and Rec, the Hunger Thirst Group also runs The Avenue and the newly opened Good Fortune on the bottom floor of St. Petersburg’s Station House.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonlinecurrent.com

Unique St. Pete bars: from dogs to Dirty Laundry

Are you tired of the same old “deals” at the same Central Avenue. bars every First Friday? Are the Eckerd DJs not cutting it for you anymore? Well, that’s the boat I find myself in from time to time. Lucky for us, St. Petersburg is filled with plenty of unique bars, especially on Central Avenue. If you’re able to go off campus and grab some drinks with friends, here are two interesting places to start.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tips for affordable Christmas outings in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG — The LaGrow family was 21 members strong as they approached the gates of Tropicana Field last week to make a holiday memory at Enchant Christmas, a makeover that uses 4 million lights to turn the ballfield into a holiday wonderland. Tickets start at $35, and parking...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Holiday Cosplay adds a winter twist to Tampa comic convention

A winter holiday-themed comic convention is coming to the Tampa Convention Center this weekend. It will feature anime, comics, sci-fi, fantasy and gaming with voice actors, comic artists and professional cosplayers as guests. Dewey Caruthers, the organizer of the St. Pete Comic Con and Anime St. Pete, came up with...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Sirata Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach sells for $207 million

The Sirata Beach Resort in St. Pete Beach has sold for $207 million to a Kentucky hospitality company, according to Pinellas County records. The 382-room, 13-acre resort at 5300 Gulf Blvd. sold Dec. 1 to Columbia Sussex, which owns hotels from Florida to Alaska, including the Marriott Tampa Westshore in Tampa and the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa in Clearwater Beach.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

For St. Pete man, perfect macarons are both fun and a side hustle

Joshua Pramis planned to celebrate his 40th birthday with his favorite indulgence — melt-in-your-mouth salted caramel cafe mocha macarons. The chocolate shells are filled with mocha buttercream and salted caramel and drizzled with chocolate sauce and flakes of sea salt. They look like they came from the finest patisserie in Paris. But no, Pramis creates and cooks the French treats in his St. Petersburg kitchen.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

16 Hanukkah events happening in the Tampa Bay area

The Festival of Lights, better known as Hanukkah, runs Dec. 18-26 this year. The Tampa Bay area celebrates with runs, ice skating events and the lighting of giant menorahs. The following is a list of 16 events happening in our area. Santa’s Holiday Revue: This fast-paced musical takes an around-the-world...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

What To Expect At Sippin’ Santa Christmas Pop Up Bar In Dunedin

There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Tampa Bay. Something that’s new to Pinellas this year is the Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin. We went to see what all the hype was about this weekend and it did not disappoint! Here’s everything we tried at Sippin’ Santa pop up bar at The Honu in Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia

I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Dec. 5-11

US 103.5 Country Jam: Multiplatinum global entertainer Chris Young and American rapper-singer Jelly Roll will be among the performers, with more to be announced. Benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $103.50. 8 p.m. Wednesday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625. South Pasadena Lighted Boat...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Sirata Beach Resort sells for over $200M

The iconic 13-acre Sirata Beach Resort on St. Pete Beach has sold for $207 million. The Sirata Beach Resort and Conference Center at 5390 Gulf Blvd. sold to an entity connected to the privately-owned, Kentucky-based hotel company Columbia Sussex Corporation. Columbia Sussex has multiple Marriott, Hilton, and Starwood brand hotels...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The Shops at Wiregrass embrace holidays, inside and out

On her days off, Kathy Van Eerden likes to walk the mile from her apartment to The Shops at Wiregrass. There she enjoys the holiday decorations, the weekend markets, the car shows and other events. And, of course, all the shops and restaurants. “This is probably Wesley Chapel’s primary location,” she said as she strolled the main street. “It’s kind of coming to be the downtown.”
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Walk in a Winter Wonderland

You feel it as soon as you step inside the entrance of lighted twin towers – a holiday spirit in the air, a tangible warmth imbuing children with laughter and parents with nodding smiles. In its 29th year, Winter Wonderland in downtown Clearwater is an alpine village decorated with tens of thousands of twinkling lights with […] The post Walk in a Winter Wonderland first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Here are the 4 proposals to redevelop St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG — The city on Monday released the proposals submitted by four developers vying to redevelop Tropicana Field’s 86 acres of prime downtown real estate. The Historic Gas Plant request for proposals is city’s second quest to redevelop a swath of downtown once home to generations of Black families and businesses. Mayor Ken Welch canceled the original bid request for proposals issued in the summer of 2020 under then-Mayor Rick Kriseman. With this new appeal, Welch has said he hopes the proposals pay homage to the Black community that was paved over.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy