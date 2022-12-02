Dirty Laundry, No Vacancy owner to open vintage cocktail lounge

To enter the hidden bar, guests get a password from the payphone in the cafe. [ Courtesy of Hunger + Thirst Group ]

A cocktail lounge “jumping back in time,” is coming to St. Petersburg’s Grand Central District, announced the group behind several trendy bars in the city including Dirty Laundry, No Vacancy and Park and Rec.

Lost and Found St. Pete, the vintage cocktail bar and lounge, is expected to open mid-December, the Hunger Thirst Group said in a statement. The menu will feature classic beers and cocktails and will play ‘70′s and ‘80′s music like Foreigner, Van Halen, Madonna, Kool & the Gang, Beastie Boys and more.

The bar, located at 2420 Central Ave. takes over the space that used to be the nightclub Something Different. There will be a large bar on the inside with a smaller one outdoors, which will host a rotation of local food trucks, a media release said. Lost and Found will also host events like retro movie nights.

Hunger Thirst Group's mood board for Lost and Found, a vintage cocktail bar set to open mid-December. [ Courtesy of Hunger Thirst Group ]

“Lost & Found will be a vintage cocktail lounge, a bar and place that takes us back to a simpler time. It’s very approachable, with classic beers and drinks. It will feel like it’s your neighborhood cocktail lounge—that back-in-the-day spot where you might show up for just a drink but stay for a few more,” said Hunger Thirst Group founder Stephen Schrutt.

When it debuts, Lost and Found will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays at 5 p.m. and noon on the weekends.

In addition to Dirty Laundry, No Vacancy and Park and Rec, the Hunger Thirst Group also runs The Avenue and the newly opened Good Fortune on the bottom floor of St. Petersburg’s Station House.