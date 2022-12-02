ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Two NC police officers, firefighter hurt in fatal house fire turned shooting

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Two police officers and a firefighter were shot as they responded to a house fire in Rowan County overnight. A man inside the house died when officers returned fire, according to authorities.

The first responders suffered non life-threatening injuries during the encounter at a home in the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, Deputy Chief T.J. Brown of Rowan County Emergency Services said in a statement. That’s north of Rockwell and south of Granite Quarry.

The man who exchanged gunfire with the officers was identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green, Brown said.

The names of the injured firefighter and officers are being withheld ““out of respect for their privacy,” according to Brown’s statement.

The firefighter was shot in the face and leg, Brown said. One of the officers was shot in the face and the other officer in a hand, he said.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the shooting and fire, as is standard procedure when an officer is shot, Brown said.

At 12:38 a.m., Rowan County 911 received a call from two residents who reported the fire and said someone was possibly inside, according to the statement.

Firefighters saw flames and went to the back of the home, where the person was reported to be inside, the statement said.

As firefighters began to fight the fire, the man inside the home “began shooting,” Brown said. The man fired more shots as Granite Quarry Police officers and Rowan County sheriff’s deputies arrived, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

