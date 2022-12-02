Read full article on original website
FERGUSON AND SHORT RECEIVE CLASS 3A DISTRICT 8 HIGHEST HONORS
Louisa, Ky. — Lawrence Co. Senior Dylan Ferguson and Bulldog Head Coach Alan Short have been named ‘Player of the Year’ and ‘Coach of the Year’ in Class 3A District 8 by the KHSAA. The Dawgs went 9-3 this season and won their first District...
Greenup, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Fleming County High School basketball team will have a game with Greenup County High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?
Is ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson leaving Lawrence County?…. Lawrence County’s ‘American Idol’ Winner Season 20 Noah Thompson has had a big impact on our small rural community. Now Noah may be moving on to follow his dream to Nashville where most of the music genre is made.
Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry is back for 2022 Christmas run
Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry is back for 2022 Christmas run. Prestonsburg, Ky. – The 2022 Season for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas kicks off with its opening performance on Saturday, December 10 in the Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater of the Mountain Arts Center (MAC), the Prestonsburg venue that has been home to the Opry since the facility opened in 1996.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
Travis Tritt sets 2023 Eastern Ky. concert date
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting concert news to pass along to you. Country music singer and songwriter Travis Tritt is slated to perform at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, June 24. The War Hippies are Tritt’s special guest. Tickets are on sale at the Community Trust...
Grand Jury returns 23 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 23 public indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. STEVEN A. SMITH, 35. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. DENNIS WILLIAM DARBY, JR., 45. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Petition seeks to rename Kentucky state park after Loretta Lynn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn in October, a petition seeking to have a park in her home state of Kentucky has already garnered thousands of signatures. The change.org petition seeks to rename Paintsville State Park in Staffordsville to Loretta Lynn State Park. As of noon Friday, it […]
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Karen’s Place celebrates 12 years of changing lives
LOUISA, Ky. — Addiction Recovery Care’s first residential center, Karen’s Place, is celebrating a major milestone. 12 years ago, Karen’s Place opened overlooking Yatesville Lake in Lawrence County, Kentucky, with the mission to save women battling substance use disorders. The facility is named in memory of...
Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County. It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick. According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.
Grayson, Ky. quilt shop owner’s calls on social media bring more than 1,000 quilts to Eastern Kentucky for flood victims
More than 1,000 quilts have piled into Evelyn Morgan’s Quilt Heaven Quilt Shop in Grayson, Ky., from as far away as Colorado, in response to her social-media calls for donations to help victims of the historic July floods in Eastern Kentucky, Kim Kobersmith reports for The Daily Yonder. “They...
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train
The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight
BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building. Crews are still on the […]
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man
Officials with the West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a missing man who is said to have medical conditions. The man in question is 37-year-old Jesse Fry. Fry’s family hasn’t had any contact with him since November 14th. Fry was last seen wearing blue jeans, no...
Man hit, killed by train identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
Grayson City Clerk and long-time firefighter passes away
GRAYSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dedicated public servant in the Grayson community has died. Duane Suttles, who served as city clerk and also previously served on city council, passed away suddenly on Saturday. The life-long Carter County resident had served many roles in the community and dedicated his life to...
