Read full article on original website
Related
Missourinet
Missouri’s Broadband Office Wants Residents To Take Part In FCC Process
The Missouri Office of Broadband Development is encouraging residents to participate in the FCC challenge process when determining the Show-Me State’s share of federal broadband funding. The deadline to file challenges is January 13. “We’ve heard about the challenges Missourians face across the state and we recognize that, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois State Police announce Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police will be performing Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County in December, they announced in a Tuesday release. Troopers say they will be keeping an eye out for drivers who are violating traffic safety laws, including:. Driving under the influence. Driving with open...
wdrb.com
Nearly $10 million in Kentucky tornado relief funds hasn't been given out
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- After tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky last December, state and federal officials promised to move quickly to help people rebuild. Gov. Andy Beshear launched a statewide donation program within a day of the outbreak. President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration that same day, clearing the way for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
Residents of Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana and new laws begin next Thursday.
One of the most significant changes to the state of Missouri in the November election was the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. What a strange but inevitable outcome for Missouri residents.
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
Here's what happens when Missouri's Amendment 3 goes into effect Thursday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Staff stocked the shelves at Florissant's Feel State Dispensary Monday, something they'll likely do a lot more when they make changes for recreational, adult use. "A couple of extra registers, a little more technology, and more cannabis, of course," Feel State General Manager Nick Wegman says...
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
KFVS12
Crews battle rekindle at Cape Girardeau home
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. The Breakfast Show Too Book Club: December reading recommendations. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau...
kbia.org
John Stanard: "The Daily American Republic’ is the successor after many, many names of the first newspaper in Butler County.”
John Stanard spoke with the Missouri on Mic team at the Margaret Harwell Art Museum in Poplar Bluff in July. He spoke about his family’s long history with the newspaper industry in the area. Missouri on Mic is an oral history and journalism project documenting stories from around the...
KFVS12
Murder victims identified in Butler County
The increase in illnesses is also impacting children. Man sentenced to life in prison for Bollinger County beating death. A Bollinger County man is sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly beating last year. City Council to vote on bid to build new airport terminal. Updated:...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Louisiana, Missouri Release Full Fauci Deposition Transcript
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Louisiana and Missouri are releasing the full transcript for the deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which was taken on November 23rd, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Louisiana and Missouri’s landmark lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
KMOV
3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
What Are The Chances of A White Christmas In Missouri This Year?
The National Weather Service office in Kansas City is already getting questions about whether we'll see a white Christmas this year. While they can't look in a crystal ball and tell us exactly what the weather will be on Christmas, it's not looking all that good this year. While the...
kbsi23.com
2 firefighters with minor injuries after fire at Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two firefighters have minor injuries after fighting a fire at a home at 241 North Park in Cape Girardeau early Sunday morning. Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of smoke coming from a home in the 200 block of North Park at 3:11 a.m. The first arriving unit found heavy smoke visible from all four sides with fire in the basement.
921news.com
Deer and Turkey Season Changes for 2023
MDC sets deer and turkey hunting dates and proposed deer regulation changes for 2023-2024 seasons. Some counties will have two new firearms deer-season portions and additional antlerless permits. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2023-2024 seasons along...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
KFVS12
Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
Comments / 0