New Madrid County, MO

Missourinet

Missouri’s Broadband Office Wants Residents To Take Part In FCC Process

The Missouri Office of Broadband Development is encouraging residents to participate in the FCC challenge process when determining the Show-Me State’s share of federal broadband funding. The deadline to file challenges is January 13. “We’ve heard about the challenges Missourians face across the state and we recognize that, and...
MISSOURI STATE
wdrb.com

Nearly $10 million in Kentucky tornado relief funds hasn't been given out

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- After tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky last December, state and federal officials promised to move quickly to help people rebuild. Gov. Andy Beshear launched a statewide donation program within a day of the outbreak. President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration that same day, clearing the way for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Crews battle rekindle at Cape Girardeau home

New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. The Breakfast Show Too Book Club: December reading recommendations. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Murder victims identified in Butler County

The increase in illnesses is also impacting children. Man sentenced to life in prison for Bollinger County beating death. A Bollinger County man is sentenced to life in prison for his role in a deadly beating last year. City Council to vote on bid to build new airport terminal. Updated:...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
WAFB

Louisiana, Missouri Release Full Fauci Deposition Transcript

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Louisiana and Missouri are releasing the full transcript for the deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which was taken on November 23rd, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Louisiana and Missouri’s landmark lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.
LOUISIANA STATE
KMOV

3 from St. Louis area killed in crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal crash on I-55 in Scott County, Mo. killed three people and injured three others. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the three people killed were from the St. Louis area. Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, Mo., Andrew Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, Mo. and Mallory Carter, 19, of Brighton, Ill. were identified and pronounced dead by the Scott County coroner.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

2 firefighters with minor injuries after fire at Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two firefighters have minor injuries after fighting a fire at a home at 241 North Park in Cape Girardeau early Sunday morning. Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of smoke coming from a home in the 200 block of North Park at 3:11 a.m. The first arriving unit found heavy smoke visible from all four sides with fire in the basement.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
921news.com

Deer and Turkey Season Changes for 2023

MDC sets deer and turkey hunting dates and proposed deer regulation changes for 2023-2024 seasons. Some counties will have two new firearms deer-season portions and additional antlerless permits. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2023-2024 seasons along...
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Home a total loss after fire in Cape Girardeau

New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

