Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Columbia Firehouse Reopens — “Columbia Firehouse, a restaurant that closed early in the pandemic days of 2020, is making plans to reopen.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Monday — Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 49 and low of 31. Sunrise at 7:13 am and sunset at 4:48 pm. [Weather.gov]
Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
alxnow.com
PHOTOS: Alexandria’s Scottish Christmas Walk Parade in Old Town
It was an unseasonably warm 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3) in Old Town for the Campagna Center’s 51st Scottish Christmas Walk Parade. The parade is one of the most popular events in the city, bringing thousands of participants, including Irish dancers, historic reenactors and the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums. It is considered the highlight of a weekend full of events.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the backyard and deer, obviously
FULL HOUSE (4 bedrooms 3 baths ) Rare opportunity: 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath detached house PLUS full lower level 1-BA, 1-BR apartment, perfect for in-laws, an au pair or a recreational room. In the heart of Northwest, DC with Beautiful/ QUIET park setting. Tired of narrow, row-house stairs and cramped apartments? Looking...
mocoshow.com
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Washington DC!
Is back in Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924. Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Kusshi Ko Soft Opening Now in Tysons
Kusshi has opened its first Fairfax County location as Kusshi Ko is currently in its soft opening phase at 8365 Leesburg Pike at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons. The restaurant opened its first location in Pike & Rose in 2018 as an offshoot of its sister restaurant, Hanaro Sushi in Bethesda. Kusshi Sushi first opened at Bethesda’s Pike & Rose shopping center before expanding to Pentagon City in July and then in Downtown Silver Spring in October. The restaurant group also has Poke Dojo in Bethesda Row, which opened in the summer of 2019.
WLTX.com
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on October 31 in the Woodmore...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen cause I remember when the building was renovated/built and I’m having old man nostalgia and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 460 new york avenue near L. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,095 / 1br – 563ft2 – Low rent for Luxury condo in Mt Vernon (Washington DC (Mount Vernon)) 460NYA is a luxury boutique condo building located on the corner of New York and...
ffxnow.com
New hotel at Springfield Town Center moves forward despite delay of park
The first pieces of the long-anticipated redevelopment of Springfield Town Center are officially moving forward. At a Nov. 30 meeting, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted to approve the replacement of a surface parking lot with a five-story hotel — a move that the applicant says could jumpstart the rebirth of the area that surrounds the mall.
WJLA
Kids turn hateful graffiti at Loudoun County shopping center into messages of love, hope
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism in South Riding that the Sheriff’s Office says involves hateful, racist rhetoric. The busy South Riding shopping center was vandalized with graffiti on Friday. The graffiti included several racist words, LGBTQ slurs, antisemitic...
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
Single Mom Returning To DC From Virginia Fatally Struck By Stray Bullet With Kids In Car
A 30-year-old mom driving home to Washington DC from Virginia was struck and killed by a stray bullet with her two children in her car, according to police and those who knew her.Fajr Vallejos was visiting her parents in Alexandria with her children, 8 and 5, and was just a few blocks away from her…
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 12/5-12/11: Entertainment Nation, 12 Days of CapRiv, and Rosslyn Tree Lighting
The holiday fun is just getting started and not slowing down anytime soon. Be a part of the season’s festivities this week at a neighborhood tree lighting, or be one of the first to see the Smithsonian’s latest exhibition. Best Things to Do This Week. “Entertainment Nation” exhibit....
Virginia teens create a ‘period pantry’ for free pads, tampons
“We are girls and we can totally understand. That’s honestly awful that people wouldn’t have (period products),” Ariyanna Ghala said. “These are so important, so vital.”
Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off
The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
NBC Washington
Historic African American Church Broken in to and Vandalized
Several people broke into a historic African American church in Maryland last month and left damage behind, Montgomery County police said. About 11 p.m. Nov. 25, the group forced its way into Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, police said. “It’s very disheartening, and I hope somewhere...
popville.com
Update: Found! Long time Toki Underground bartender, Dan McCarthy, missing since Tuesday night
Update from MPD: “Daniel McCarthy has been located. Thank you for your help!”. Update from our Facebook page: “He was just found in the GW ICU – he’s conscious but was injured”. Thanks to all who passed on from Toki Underground: “Dan has been missing since...
