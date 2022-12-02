ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Convicted felon from Center Point sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug, gun charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced Torace Laster, 25, of Center Point, on drug and gun convictions to which he previously pleaded guilty, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. On Nov. 29, 2022, U.S. District […]
Drug bust in Columbiana: officers seize fentanyl, a gun and money

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said traffic stops are one of the ways they’re keeping fentanyl out of their county. last Tuesday in Columbiana, officers seized large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and over $2,000. Patrick Burns...
The fentanyl overdose death crisis in Jefferson County

Jefferson County is dealing with an uptick in cocaine-fentanyl overdoses. This has become a new and growing concern for local medical professionals. Ian Henyon, a certified recovery staff member at Birmingham Recovery Center, is dedicated to providing himself and others the chance for a brighter future. The outpatient facility treats...
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Birmingham city councilor responds to recent gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is dead and two others are hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in east Birmingham. Birmingham police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Springville Landing Apartments. What led to the shooting is under investigation, and no one has been arrested yet.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Unidentified female shot and killed in Adamsville

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified female was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained a gunshot wound injury in the 3700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Adamsville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:44 a.m. […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 959 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 96 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 255 traffic stops, and 60 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were 11 animals picked up and one animal related citation issued.
