Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Convicted felon from Center Point sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug, gun charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced Torace Laster, 25, of Center Point, on drug and gun convictions to which he previously pleaded guilty, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. On Nov. 29, 2022, U.S. District […]
Man convicted of manslaughter in deadly shooting at Center Point Parkway convenience store
A Center Point man has been convicted in a 2021 deadly shooting at an eastern Jefferson County store. A Jefferson County jury found 35-year-old Wallderrick Pierce Carson guilty of a reduced charge of provocation manslaughter. Carson was initially charged with murder in the Feb. 27, 2021, shooting death of 30-year-old DeAndre Antone Carter.
WAFF
Five Birmingham-area men indicted for illegally having USPS keys, stolen mail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Five defendants are indicted in three separate cases involving illegally possessed USPS keys and stolen mail. For unknown reasons, these crimes seem to be ramping up. US Attorney Prim Escalona says the crimes are a threat to postal workers and to the general public. A Sept....
wbrc.com
Drug bust in Columbiana: officers seize fentanyl, a gun and money
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said traffic stops are one of the ways they’re keeping fentanyl out of their county. last Tuesday in Columbiana, officers seized large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and over $2,000. Patrick Burns...
Suspect indicted in kidnapping and killing of father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County husband and father has now been indicted in the case. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. A preliminary hearing was set for this week in which the evidence against Jones would...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham responds to negotiations of moving city inmates to county jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to recent negotiations of moving inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the county facilities, the City of Birmingham released the following statement:. The city is considering the future of the municipal jail and alternative options in order to provide an...
jeffersoncountycourier.com
The fentanyl overdose death crisis in Jefferson County
Jefferson County is dealing with an uptick in cocaine-fentanyl overdoses. This has become a new and growing concern for local medical professionals. Ian Henyon, a certified recovery staff member at Birmingham Recovery Center, is dedicated to providing himself and others the chance for a brighter future. The outpatient facility treats...
Death investigation underway in Jefferson County
Deputies are investigating after a body was recovered from a wrecked car Sunday morning.
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Birmingham police officer jailed on domestic violence strangulation charge
A Birmingham police officer was jailed Sunday evening following an alleged domestic violence assault. Brandon Alexander Smith, 30, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 6 p.m. on a charge of domestic violence by strangulation. Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said department officials were made aware of the incident...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in attempted murder of Moody officer, police say
A search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in the attempted murder of a Moody police officer, authorities said Monday. A warrant was issued for Brian Keith Beasley, whose last known address was in Irondale, for attempted murder of a police officer, the Moody Police Department said in a Facebook post.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city councilor responds to recent gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is dead and two others are hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in east Birmingham. Birmingham police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Springville Landing Apartments. What led to the shooting is under investigation, and no one has been arrested yet.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor, police chief to discuss 'jail transition' with personnel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the condition of the Birmingham City Jail is so bad that city officials are now negotiating a deal to move some, if not all of the inmates in the city jail to the Jefferson County Jail. "On paper, I think it is...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
Authorities ID victim killed in broad daylight running gun battle on Birmingham’s east side
Authorities have released the name of a man killed Monday during a running gun battle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Timothy Wayne Worsham, III, 22, of Midfield. The gunfire erupted just before 3:30 p.m. on or near Roebuck Parkway and Springville Road,...
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Unidentified female shot and killed in Adamsville
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified female was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained a gunshot wound injury in the 3700 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Adamsville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:44 a.m. […]
Birmingham man sentenced following January drug charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A Birmingham man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in connection with a January drug charge.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 959 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 96 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 255 traffic stops, and 60 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were 11 animals picked up and one animal related citation issued.
wbrc.com
Man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson Co. identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County Saturday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52. A passing driver found Fair’s vehicle at the bottom of a...
Comments / 5