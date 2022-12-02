Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Chicago Bulls
SACRAMENTO, California - Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season.
With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week
CHICAGO - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers.
Chicago forecast for Sunday night, December 4
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says Chicago's weather will be in the 40s this week, with chances for rain.
Semyon Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Chicago Blackhawks 3-0
CHICAGO - Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to...
Cloudy streak continues in Chicago as two storm systems loom
CHICAGO - Two storm systems of possible impact are on the horizon: One for the end of this work week and the other for the beginning of next week. Today, it’s another mainly cloudy day with some peeks of sun and highs a few degrees above normal in the low to mid 40s again. A spotty sprinkle or light shower is possible but nothing significant.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?
CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
Chicago's weather will include rain, highs in the 40s this week
CHICAGO - Chicagoans are about to head into a stretch of mild December weather with highs in the 40s for an entire week. FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says that temperatures overnight Sunday into Monday will drop into the mid- and upper-20s. But on Monday, highs will make it...
Winter is Chicago's fastest warming season
Chicago - Meteorological winter has begun. We wrapped up fall on Wednesday and started the new season on Thursday. Check out Fox 32's Tim McGill's official forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. A couple of things are for certain. Of course, we will have some snow and some very cold days, but overall winters are changing in Chicago.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Chicago to be warm but windy Friday ahead of a cooler weekend
CHICAGO - Friday we have partly sunny skies with highs on our way to about 50 degrees. It will be windy with gusts to 40-45 mph today into tomorrow. A cold front will bring the chance for light rain tonight, sunshine is back by tomorrow. Tomorrow's high is at midnight in the upper 40s, by the afternoon we are looking at the upper 20s/low 30s.
December brings a chill to Chicago with plenty of sunshine
CHICAGO - Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s and a bit colder than yesterday. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy. A cold front is on the way tomorrow late, which will push wind to about 45 mph at night. There is a chance for drizzle,...
Three women were robbed Friday night in Chicago's West Town
CHICAGO - Chicago police said three women were robbed on Friday night in West Town. The robberies happened in about a 30 minute period:. West Superior near Leavitt at 7:11 p.m. North California near Chicago at 7:18 p.m. West Race near Ogden at 7:45 p.m. Police said that two or...
Vixen and Prancer pay a visit to Chalet Nursery
Just under three weeks before Santa and his reindeer make their long annual worldwide journey. A couple of Santa's helpers are hanging out at Chalet Nursery in Wilmette. Tim McGill checked in with Vixen and Prancer on Good Day Chicago.
CTA hosts career fair Friday, offers $1000 signing bonus
The Chicago Transit Authority is hosting a job fair Friday at Malcom X College beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested can speak with current employees and can learn about the incentives the CTA is offering for new hires.
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to light Gold Star Christmas Tree
CHICAGO - A special tree lightning is taking place near Soldier Field Thursday at 6 p.m. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will light its Gold Star Christmas Tree at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park. The tree honors Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty. The event also...
Dakotah Earley: Video shows Lincoln Park shooting victim using new prosthetic leg
CHICAGO - Some good news about the victim in a brutal attack in Lincoln Park. Dakotah Earley's mother tweeted a video Tuesday showing the young man taking a test-walk on his new prosthetic leg. Earley was shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park in May. He was on life support...
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
Real Good Stuff in Chicago closing after 8 years
Chicago-based café and smoothie chain Real Good Stuff is closing its doors after eight years of operation.
Space-X Dragon lands at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry
What was cooler as a kid than visiting the Henry Crown Space Center at the Museum of Science and Industry and checking out the lunar module?
The Shedd Aquarium has the perfect holiday gift for the animal lover on your list
How would you like to get up close and personal with a Beluga whale? The Shedd Aquarium is hosting "Beluga Encounters" for those willing to get a little wet. Tim McGill talked with one of their animal care specialists about the experience on Good Day Chicago.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0