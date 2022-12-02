ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week

CHICAGO - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers.
Cloudy streak continues in Chicago as two storm systems loom

CHICAGO - Two storm systems of possible impact are on the horizon: One for the end of this work week and the other for the beginning of next week. Today, it’s another mainly cloudy day with some peeks of sun and highs a few degrees above normal in the low to mid 40s again. A spotty sprinkle or light shower is possible but nothing significant.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?

CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
Winter is Chicago's fastest warming season

Chicago - Meteorological winter has begun. We wrapped up fall on Wednesday and started the new season on Thursday. Check out Fox 32's Tim McGill's official forecast for the winter of 2022-2023. A couple of things are for certain. Of course, we will have some snow and some very cold days, but overall winters are changing in Chicago.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Chicago to be warm but windy Friday ahead of a cooler weekend

CHICAGO - Friday we have partly sunny skies with highs on our way to about 50 degrees. It will be windy with gusts to 40-45 mph today into tomorrow. A cold front will bring the chance for light rain tonight, sunshine is back by tomorrow. Tomorrow's high is at midnight in the upper 40s, by the afternoon we are looking at the upper 20s/low 30s.
