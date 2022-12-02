Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
947wls.com
Chicago takes the #2 Spot for Worst Cities for Driving in America
If there’s anything Chicago deserves a gold medal for, it’s being the worst city in the U.S. to drive in… but, this time Chicago is only bringing home silver. The website, Get Circuit, asked a simple question: Is Your City the Worst For Driving in America? They answered that with a study…
947wls.com
Chicago’s T-Rex Sue is missing her Arm??
Don’t worry, The Field Museum’s T-Rex’s arm wasn’t stolen. The limb was removed to be studied at the University of Chicago. Scientists are curious about how functional the massive beast’s tiny arms really were. They will do scans and return the arm soon. Source: My...
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?
CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Christkindlmarket Has 3 Chicago-Area Locations. What's the Difference Between Each One?
The Christkindlmarket stands as a beloved wintertime tradition in Illinois -- and one of the best Christmas markets in the world. Throughout the season, the famed-German-style festivity has been spreading the holiday cheer across three locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora. What makes these spots special? Well, each one features different...
Could Chicago ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?
With global warming occurring, do you think that Chicago will ever record an 80-degree temperature in December?. Meteorologists have learned to “never say never”. The weather always surprises, and as long-time Chicago weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski always says- “records are made to be broken”; so given the right combination of meteorological conditions, a December 80 could occur, especially early in the month. Since 1870 there has never been a December 80-degree day in the Chicago area, and there have only been three December occurrences of highs in the 70s, all three early in the month. The dates of the city’s three December 70s: 71 on Dec. 2, 1982, 71 on Dec. 3, 1970, and 70 on Dec. 3, 2012. There has never been a 70-degree day in January in Chicago, and the first occurrence in February was logged on Feb. 11, 1999, when the mercury peaked at 70. The span between fall’s last and spring’s first 80 spans more than four months. The latest fall 80 took place on Nov. 1, 1950, when the high reached 81. The earliest in spring 80 occurred on March 3, 1974, when the temperature topped out at 80.
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s 2022-23 snow season off to a quiet start —with no major uptick in sight…
For the third straight year, the fledgling Chicago snow season is off to a slow start. To date, just 1.1 inches have fallen at the official O’Hare site, and at this time, no major snowfall appears likely in the week ahead. In many seasons the city has already been hit by several major snowstorms, three of the biggest: 12.0 inches on Nov. 25-26, 1895, 11.3 inches on Dec. 9-10, 1934, and 11.2 inches on Nov. 20-21, 2015.
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
Tree that predates founding of Chicago soon to come down at Lincoln Park Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was some sad news Monday from the Lincoln Park Zoo – as a tree that predates the founding of the city of Chicago will need to be cut down.The bur oak tree near the white-cheeked gibbon habitat at the zoo is between 250 and 300 years old. Chicago was incorporated as a city only 185 years ago in 1837.The tree is not diseased, and the zoo and efforts to keep it that way have been in progress for years. Still, the zoo said, the tree is nearing the end of its natural life.Thus, the zoo will...
947wls.com
Chicago is one of the Best Places in the World to spend Christmas
Congrats, Chicagoans! You are living in one of the best places in the WORLD to celebrate Christmas…. Condé Nast Traveler has released their list of The 32 Best Places to Spend Christmas Around the World and the city of Chicago cinched itself a spot. The travel site notes Christkindlmarket, Lincoln Park Zoo‘s ZooLights, and the newly renovated The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago as musts for any visiting or local lover of Christmas time.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
WOOD
Win a Sparkle Winter Getaway to the Village of Rosemont!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The weather outside may be frightful, but do you know what is delightful? A holiday getaway to the Village of Rosemont! We are giving you and your family a reason to go Ho! Ho! Ho! with a magical overnight trip to the Village of Rosemont. This getaway includes an overnight stay at the Lowes Chicago O’Hare, 4 tickets to the Sparkle Light Festival, 4 skate rentals at the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park, and to sweeten things up, a $100 gift card to the Sugar Factory!
'That's wrong': Dental insurance mix-up costs Chicago woman $11,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman's new set of teeth should have left her smiling, instead, she's mouthing off to the Morning Insiders about an $11,000 bill she feels she's owed from her dentist's office.CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained the insurance mix-up."I expect to live another 30 years, so for those 30 years, I'd like to have a more magnificent smile, see?" said Sheila Tucker.Tucker is very proud of her teeth, despite all the x-rays, exams, and 11 replacements needed."I was willing to go the extra mile to get a nice white, bright smile," Tucker said.That extra mile meant handing...
A ‘Rare Astronomical Event' to Be Visible Wednesday in Chicago, Astronomers Say
While Chicago is already twinkling with seasonal displays, the area will be hit with different sorts of celestial glows throughout December. In what Adler Planetarium dubs a "rare astronomical event," a “lunar occultation” will take place early in the evening on Wednesday. Then near Dec. 25, a total of five planets could be visible to the naked eye.
947wls.com
2022 Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade took place over the Weekend
The Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade returned this weekend. The 45th annual event kicked off near the Dan Ryan Woods. Bikers drove through the southside of Chicago spreading cheer and collecting toy donations for less fortunate kids. Source: ABC 7 Chicago.
Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Comments / 0