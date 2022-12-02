ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County Public Health unveils new COVID-19 information chatbot

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has launched a new program to inform the public about COVID-19. Along with public health organizations in Boston and Los Angeles, Mecklenburg County received a customized version of the Vaccine Information Resource Assistant (VIRA) chatbot. This program delivers correct and up-to-date answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

It’s beginning to look a lot like ... flu season!

Giving and receiving gifts with friends and family is fun during the holidays, but you may come home from your holiday party with more than you bargained for. With holiday gatherings and yuletide cheer comes sneezes, coughs, and fevers. So, what exactly is the flu and what can you do...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte. There are no immediate reports of possible injuries. Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat. Updated: 4 hours ago. CMPD says a subject was in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus welcomes new and returning commissioners

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Cabarrus County Commissioners were sworn in Monday at the Government Center in downtown Concord. Incumbent Lynn Shue joined board newcomer Kenny Wortman and Chris Measmer, who served as a commissioner from 2010 to 2014, at the swearing-in event held prior to the December work session.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Some meat prices dropping

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Some good news for families hosting loved ones for the holidays: The price of some cuts of meat has dropped in the last few months. USDA says the price of meat went down slightly from September to October. Butcher shop owner Mark Ingle from The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Overnight construction project coming to Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor plans to close a road in Rowan County for one night next week for a construction project, weather permitting. Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to...
WBTV

Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Getting sheriffs to obey the law

What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte Chapter distributes $785,400 to area nonprofits

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With help from Santa Claus and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s mascot Lug Nut, Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte (SCC) chapter hosted area nonprofits at Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health, delivered holiday cheer and grant funds to organizations making a direct impact on the lives of area children in need. In total, SCC Charlotte will distribute $785,400 in grants this year to 43 deserving charities located throughout the region. The recipient organizations serve thousands of area children facing challenges ranging from learning disabilities and broken homes to childhood cancer and human trafficking.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy