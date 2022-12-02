Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Queen City Question: Do you have to pay for at-home COVID-19 tests?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The holidays are here with plenty of cheer, but sadly COVID is still near, so you hop on your computer and head to COVID.gov to order more tests. Then you see this:. The program was suspended due to a lack of funding from...
Mecklenburg County Public Health unveils new COVID-19 information chatbot
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has launched a new program to inform the public about COVID-19. Along with public health organizations in Boston and Los Angeles, Mecklenburg County received a customized version of the Vaccine Information Resource Assistant (VIRA) chatbot. This program delivers correct and up-to-date answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions.
WBTV
Applications now available for help with energy and home water bills in Cabarrus Co.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is currently taking applications for programs that provide financial support for energy and water bill payments. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) are federally funded and open to all eligible residents.
Statesville Record & Landmark
It’s beginning to look a lot like ... flu season!
Giving and receiving gifts with friends and family is fun during the holidays, but you may come home from your holiday party with more than you bargained for. With holiday gatherings and yuletide cheer comes sneezes, coughs, and fevers. So, what exactly is the flu and what can you do...
Atrium Health nurse help saves life of fellow passenger on plane
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Atrium Health Lincoln nurse, Kassondra Josey, was on her way home from Las Vegas when a fellow passenger had a medical emergency requiring her skills to be used 30,000 feet in the air. Over Texas, Josey was watching a movie when her husband nudged her arm...
WBTV
WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte. There are no immediate reports of possible injuries. Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat. Updated: 4 hours ago. CMPD says a subject was in...
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County, NC
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County triggered a State of Emergency for the population with ripple effects including a spike in crime, families struggling to stay warm and even a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two power substations in a North Carolina...
13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
WBTV
Cabarrus welcomes new and returning commissioners
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Cabarrus County Commissioners were sworn in Monday at the Government Center in downtown Concord. Incumbent Lynn Shue joined board newcomer Kenny Wortman and Chris Measmer, who served as a commissioner from 2010 to 2014, at the swearing-in event held prior to the December work session.
WBTV
Outstanding hospitality professionals honored during ninth annual Celebrate Cabarrus
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau honored area hospitality and tourism professionals on Thursday, December 1 during their annual Celebrate Cabarrus and Golden Helmet Awards event. “Last year, Cabarrus County had one of the highest visitor spending growth rates in the state and ranked...
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
mynews13.com
Some meat prices dropping
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Some good news for families hosting loved ones for the holidays: The price of some cuts of meat has dropped in the last few months. USDA says the price of meat went down slightly from September to October. Butcher shop owner Mark Ingle from The...
WBTV
Overnight construction project coming to Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor plans to close a road in Rowan County for one night next week for a construction project, weather permitting. Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
carolinajournal.com
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Sheriff: 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in North Carolina home
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people. At 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to the 6700 block of Long Meadow Drive to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies discovered two people inside the home dead from gunshot wounds. The deaths are currently under […]
WBTV
Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte Chapter distributes $785,400 to area nonprofits
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With help from Santa Claus and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s mascot Lug Nut, Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte (SCC) chapter hosted area nonprofits at Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health, delivered holiday cheer and grant funds to organizations making a direct impact on the lives of area children in need. In total, SCC Charlotte will distribute $785,400 in grants this year to 43 deserving charities located throughout the region. The recipient organizations serve thousands of area children facing challenges ranging from learning disabilities and broken homes to childhood cancer and human trafficking.
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
