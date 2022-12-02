ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles measures an inch of rain over past 24 hours

By Editor Skye Pratt
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
– Paso Robles received 1 inch of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 2.18 inches. More rain is in the forecast for early Saturday morning, according to Weather Underground. Today’s forecast is cloudy with a daytime high of 55 degrees.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Paso Robles Daily News

Annual Christmas Light Parade spreads holiday cheer

Main street association announces parade award winners. – Despite the rain, several thousand spectators lined the streets of Paso Robles Saturday night for the 61st annual Christmas Light Parade. Many entries showed up for the traditional parade through downtown Paso Robles. People decorated floats for several days in warehouses, garages,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
