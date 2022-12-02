Paso Robles measures an inch of rain over past 24 hours

– Paso Robles received 1 inch of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 2.18 inches. More rain is in the forecast for early Saturday morning, according to Weather Underground. Today’s forecast is cloudy with a daytime high of 55 degrees.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.