Pratt, KS

Hutch Post

Jones notes viruses are going around in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Alex Jones, APRN with Hutchinson Primary Care Associates inside the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has been seeing COVID-19, the flu and RSV this fall. "All three of them have really amped up, especially after the holiday season," Jones said. "This past week, after everybody was hanging...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Elder Law attorney offering free seminar next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Monday, December 12 Kristen Armstrong, managing attorney at Shepherd Elder Law is offering a free seminar discussing basic estate planning. The seminar will talk about wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives. Tuesday, December 13th Kristen will present more about long-term care including a discussion...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hyde Park Luminaria plans approved Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the traffic plan for the annual Hyde Park Christmas Luminaria on Tuesday as part of its consent agenda. The event is coming up the weekend of December 18th. The letter provided to the council says Saturday the 18th. The 18th is not Saturday, Saturday is the 17th, with Sunday the 18th as the makeup date.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas schools to livestream with Native astronaut

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas schools can livestream with astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, on Dec. 6, 2022, when he is in Hutchinson. At 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Commander John Herrington will livestream a very special story time for K-3rd grade classrooms in Kansas. He will read from his own book for young children, “Mission to Space,” published by Chickasaw press and available for purchase in the Cosmosphere gift shop.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Francis hired as new City Administrator

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator with the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. Francis will start in Hutchinson after the New Year's holiday and receive a bi-weekly base salary of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Cloyd receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Crime Stoppers USA

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Elaine Cloyd of Hutchinson was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award last month for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Tuesday is latest Minority Business Mixer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Human Relations Office, in partnership with the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Minority Business Mixer networking event Tuesday sponsored by Holly's Sweet Treats. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holly's Sweet Treats at 205 South Main.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Waggoner lists those vying for House Republican leadership

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Republican Rep. Paul Waggoner put out on his Facebook page on Sunday a list of the Republican candidates that are vying for House leadership positions to be voted on Monday in Topeka. Wichita Republican Dan Hawkins appears poised for the Speakership. Chris Croft of Olathe,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft

PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
DELPHOS, KS
Hutch Post

Youth City Council now set

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Youth City Council has been elected. The first Youth City Council Meeting will be on December 20th, 2022 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. This will also be the day that members sworn in to office. The board strongly encourages all candidates that ran...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Chance to double gifts to BBBS through December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jo Mora with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County is looking for donors who want to make additional impact in December. "Between now and the end of the year, we are doubling every donation that comes in over $50," Mora said. "Give in the name of a mentor. If you do give in the name of a mentor, then your mentor is going to receive a personalized thank you."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

HutchCC faculty member wins national award

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Ryan Diehl, son of Shirley and the late Richard Diehl, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) Ron Brandolini Award for Excellence at a Two-Year Institution. The award, presented by NCHC and the Valencia College Foundation, recognizes a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Two Salthawks named KFBCA All-State

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Members of the Kansas Football Coaches Association gathered this past weekend to choose their All-State teams and Hutch High players were among those honored. The All-State teams are organized by position. Each classification also includes an overall Coach of the Year for that class. Hutch High running...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

