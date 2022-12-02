Read full article on original website
Jones notes viruses are going around in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Alex Jones, APRN with Hutchinson Primary Care Associates inside the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has been seeing COVID-19, the flu and RSV this fall. "All three of them have really amped up, especially after the holiday season," Jones said. "This past week, after everybody was hanging...
South Hutchinson day care provider coming up against federal regulations
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Post has received some new information related to the zoning case of a child care provider from South Hutchinson we attempted to write about earlier this week. It was our error in the original story to assume that this was chiefly a local zoning issue. It actually reaches back to decades old federal regulations.
South Hutch Planning Board to hear from daycare provider Monday
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Willis runs Open Arms Child Care in South Hutchinson and she is looking to rezone her place of business to residential as a daycare is not a permitted use in its current zoning district. Child care providers across Reno County have been leaving the...
Elder Law attorney offering free seminar next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Monday, December 12 Kristen Armstrong, managing attorney at Shepherd Elder Law is offering a free seminar discussing basic estate planning. The seminar will talk about wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives. Tuesday, December 13th Kristen will present more about long-term care including a discussion...
Hyde Park Luminaria plans approved Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the traffic plan for the annual Hyde Park Christmas Luminaria on Tuesday as part of its consent agenda. The event is coming up the weekend of December 18th. The letter provided to the council says Saturday the 18th. The 18th is not Saturday, Saturday is the 17th, with Sunday the 18th as the makeup date.
Kansas schools to livestream with Native astronaut
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas schools can livestream with astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, on Dec. 6, 2022, when he is in Hutchinson. At 1:30 p.m. Dec. 6, Commander John Herrington will livestream a very special story time for K-3rd grade classrooms in Kansas. He will read from his own book for young children, “Mission to Space,” published by Chickasaw press and available for purchase in the Cosmosphere gift shop.
KDHE issues Stream Advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek located South of Lyons
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, South of Lyons, Kansas. The stream advisory is a result of operation problems at the city of Lyons wastewater plant. The city of Lyons is working to repair the problem.
Francis hired as new City Administrator
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator with the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. Francis will start in Hutchinson after the New Year's holiday and receive a bi-weekly base salary of...
Cloyd receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Crime Stoppers USA
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Elaine Cloyd of Hutchinson was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award last month for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
Tuesday is latest Minority Business Mixer
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Human Relations Office, in partnership with the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Minority Business Mixer networking event Tuesday sponsored by Holly's Sweet Treats. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holly's Sweet Treats at 205 South Main.
Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
Siemens: Fort Madison announcement independent of Hutchinson process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Fort Madison, Iowa newspaper is reporting that its Siemens Gamesa facility is hiring again to restart production. Hutch Post reached out to a spokesperson for Siemens to ask if they knew the timeline yet for the Hutchinson plant. "Due to the different production processes between...
Waggoner lists those vying for House Republican leadership
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Republican Rep. Paul Waggoner put out on his Facebook page on Sunday a list of the Republican candidates that are vying for House leadership positions to be voted on Monday in Topeka. Wichita Republican Dan Hawkins appears poised for the Speakership. Chris Croft of Olathe,...
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
Youth City Council now set
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Youth City Council has been elected. The first Youth City Council Meeting will be on December 20th, 2022 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. This will also be the day that members sworn in to office. The board strongly encourages all candidates that ran...
Chance to double gifts to BBBS through December
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jo Mora with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County is looking for donors who want to make additional impact in December. "Between now and the end of the year, we are doubling every donation that comes in over $50," Mora said. "Give in the name of a mentor. If you do give in the name of a mentor, then your mentor is going to receive a personalized thank you."
HutchCC faculty member wins national award
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Ryan Diehl, son of Shirley and the late Richard Diehl, has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) Ron Brandolini Award for Excellence at a Two-Year Institution. The award, presented by NCHC and the Valencia College Foundation, recognizes a...
🎥 🏀 Hutch High Basketball opens season vs Salina Central at the SAC
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball teams open the 2022-23 basketball season at home hosting Salina Central at the Salthawk Activity Center tonight. The Girls game will tip at 6pm followed by boys action at 7:30pm. Catch all the action of KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5 fm. Video stream will be on...
Hotel development agreement approved by Hutchinson City Council Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was approved by the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind the Olive...
🏈 Two Salthawks named KFBCA All-State
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Members of the Kansas Football Coaches Association gathered this past weekend to choose their All-State teams and Hutch High players were among those honored. The All-State teams are organized by position. Each classification also includes an overall Coach of the Year for that class. Hutch High running...
