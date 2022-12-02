ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

David Higle
4d ago

Can I sue too? I 'm traumatized too! An Outsider Lawyer who Only follows the Money! Thought he was representing the families of Uvalde Tragedy! What? San Antonio has no Competent Lawyer's? Does the Word Exploitation ring a bell?😡👎

Sir Lancelot
4d ago

thanks to our city council that refused to fight about anything we're going to end up paying out millions and millions of dollars over this

Keep it... REAL
4d ago

I hope it flip flops and fold if that kid had not been in suspicious vehicle and acting suspicious none of this would be taken place

proclaimerscv.com

Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen

A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox4news.com

6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
