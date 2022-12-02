Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Diaz: Colonia groups need to be included when RGV develops its legislative agenda
Colonia groups should have a seat at the table when the Rio Grande Valley develops its agenda for the upcoming legislative session. This is the view of Danny Diaz, political director of La Unión del Pueblo. Diaz gave an interview to reporters at a recent Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force meeting in south Alamo. The meeting was called to hear the views of colonia residents. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez set up the task force to address the county’s high level of poverty.
riograndeguardian.com
Casas: Public transportation is a top issue for colonia residents
ALAMO, Texas – Public transportation emerged as one of the top issues of concern to colonia residents at a recent Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force meeting. The meeting was held in south Alamo to hear from colonia residents. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez set up the task force to address the county’s high level of poverty.
riograndeguardian.com
Cantu: Colonia residents need help from three levels of government
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Commissioner Eddie Cantu says colonia groups can help their cause by separating their wish lists along federal, state, and county lines. Cantu said there was a recent letter to a local paper from a colonia group that lumped all their agenda items together. He said that is not helpful.
riograndeguardian.com
Cortez: State of Texas needs to invest more in the human capital of Hispanics
ALAMO, Texas – The state of Texas is not investing properly in the Hispanic population of the state. This is the view of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. Cortez spoke to reporters at a town hall meeting he hosted with his Prosperity Task Force. The meeting was set up to hear of the concerns of colonia residents.
riograndeguardian.com
Updated: Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force hears from colonia resident Rosa Maria Pimentel
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez set up the Prosperity Task Force to address his county’s high poverty rate. “Local entities, particularly our school districts, suggest that the poverty rate could be as high as 40 percent in Hidalgo County,” Cortez said. “That is much higher than the statewide and national poverty rate and it has an impact on all residents of Hidalgo County.”
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Even through the rain the McAllen parade had a great outcome
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saturday night’s rain did not put a damper on the fun at the McAllen holiday parade. Thousands of people still turned out to see the 56 floats, 32 balloons, and 13 marching bands. “We never saw anybody leave. It was just fantastic,” Assistant City...
Pay It 4ward: Local man serves the homeless community
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that. In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community. Every day Muniz heads to the streets […]
Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Activists call on Rancho Viejo to oppose Texas LNG
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local opposition to a proposed Texas Liquefied Natural Gas project continues as environmental activists urge the town of Rancho Viejo to join other cities in voicing their disapproval of the gas plant. The South Texas Environmental Justice Network is asking the public to...
Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
KRGV
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Juan Longoria, 2022 Distinguished Graduate
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. The Most Successful Attorneys in Boardman. See the List. Here is the Actual Cost of One Day Full Mouth Dental Implants. Dental Implants | Sponsored. Doctors Stunned:"look 25, Even if Your 55" (Try Tonight) Extremely Effective Anti-aging.
Feds: ‘The Pool’ used violence to dominate transmigrantes in Cameron County
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 11-count federal indictment has been unsealed, providing details into an alleged conspiracy known as ‘The Pool’ that prosecutors say used violence and threats to monopolize the transmigrante forwarding industry near Harlingen and Brownsville, federal prosecutors announced early Tuesday. “As alleged, this criminal organization committed heinous acts of violence against those […]
Hidalgo County to offer COVID-19 testing clinic
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services announced it will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic this month. The Health Department is offering appointments for testing at its Alamo clinic, located at 427 E. Duranta Ave., Ste. 105. COVID-19 testing results will be available within 15 minutes of testing, a […]
Low pressure or no water: McAllen utility crew works near 2nd and Hackberry
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utility advised that residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all today while crews work in the area. Areas affected by the work are S 2nd St to N 4th Hackberry Ave until further notice. ValleyCentral will update this story as more information becomes available.
KRGV
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered. Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Caring Santa is an event for children with...
LIVE BLOG: ‘Journey for Justice’ stops in Uvalde
Human rights advocates from across the country are highlighting what they call injustices along the Southwest border and will caravan along its entire 2,000-mile length beginning this week in the South Texas border city of Brownsville.
San Benito announces water outage near Stephanie Lane and Frontage Road
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito announced parts of the city will be experiencing water outages due to crew work on a meter. According to a tweet from the city, water services in the area near Stephanie Lane and the Expressway Frontage Road will be out as crews continue working on […]
Washington Examiner
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
KRGV
Engineers predict private border wall south of Mission will fail
An engineering report commissioned by the government of the private border wall south of Mission shows it is expected to weaken in the face of flooding. Those findings are public now after the report was obtained by The Texas Tribune and ProPublica. The process took 15 months, during which the...
Comments / 0