Colonia groups should have a seat at the table when the Rio Grande Valley develops its agenda for the upcoming legislative session. This is the view of Danny Diaz, political director of La Unión del Pueblo. Diaz gave an interview to reporters at a recent Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force meeting in south Alamo. The meeting was called to hear the views of colonia residents. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez set up the task force to address the county’s high level of poverty.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO