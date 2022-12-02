DONALDSONVILLE - An elderly man died in the hospital days after he was pulled from a burning home in Ascension Parish. The Louisiana fire marshal's office said Tuesday that the 83-year-old man died just a couple days after the Nov. 30 fire on Caesar Lane in Donaldsonville. The agency said neighbors were able to get the man out before firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns in the process.

