Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Traffic: Crash causes congestion on Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Monday, December 5 crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near World Ministry Avenue. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No one injured after car hits low cable lines Monday, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a car hitting a low-hanging cable line on Monday. The incident was reported on Antioch Road and the sheriff’s office says the line will be fixed shortly. Emergency officials say no injuries were reported. Traffic is being diverted due to the lines being down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash on LA 442 Saturday

LORANGER---This afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo of St. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Crash in Louisiana leaves man dead

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa parish. It happened in the afternoon just before 3 p.m. on highway 442 near River Ridge Dr. The investigation reveals Matthew Bonomo was driving west when he swerved off the road, went through a ditch and then hit a tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Truck takes down transmission line, knocks out power for much of St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - A truck pulled down powerlines and caused several hundred households to lose power in Iberville Parish Monday afternoon. Entergy told WBRZ that the vehicle took out a transmission line in St. Gabriel sometime around 1 p.m. The power company said roughly 300 customers were still without electricity shortly before 3 p.m.
wbrz.com

Man, 83, died in hospital days after being badly burned in Ascension house fire

DONALDSONVILLE - An elderly man died in the hospital days after he was pulled from a burning home in Ascension Parish. The Louisiana fire marshal's office said Tuesday that the 83-year-old man died just a couple days after the Nov. 30 fire on Caesar Lane in Donaldsonville. The agency said neighbors were able to get the man out before firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns in the process.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

Fatal car accident claims the life of man in Tangipahoa Parish

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a St. Bernard man Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3). According to police, the accident happened around 3 p.m. on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 442 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

1 injured in apartment fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire on Sunday, Dec 4. Firefighters said the blaze broke out on Greenwells Street, off Airline Highway just a little after 2 p.m. and was under control by 2:25 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR residents to soon pay more for garbage pickup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The price to get your trash picked up may soon cost you more. The East Baton Rouge Metro council is looking to renew their contract with Republic Services, that includes when and how much that will cost. The current monthly fee is $23. The options include:
BATON ROUGE, LA

