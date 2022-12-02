Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Traffic: Crash causes congestion on Bluebonnet
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Monday, December 5 crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near World Ministry Avenue. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
brproud.com
No one injured after car hits low cable lines Monday, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a car hitting a low-hanging cable line on Monday. The incident was reported on Antioch Road and the sheriff’s office says the line will be fixed shortly. Emergency officials say no injuries were reported. Traffic is being diverted due to the lines being down.
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Ascension Parish Town (Ascension Parish town, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Ascension Parish Town. Firefighters stated that the crash happened due to the dense fog at around 10:30 p.m. 22 people were involved in a pileup crash on an Airline highway, according to the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department.
brproud.com
Crash results in lane blockage, congestion along I-12 East near Juban Road exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-12 East near the Juban Road exit Sunday (December 4) evening. As of 9 p.m., DOTD says the two left lanes are blocked on I-12 East before Juban...
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
Dense fog causes pile-up in Sorrento Saturday night, officials say
SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - The Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a car pile-up on Saturday, Dec 3. Reports show dense fog caused a 12-car pile-up around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Hwy in Sorrento. According to officials, there were 12 cars in total and 22 people involved, with only...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk after Trace Adkins concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested on his birthday after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Bailey Calk, 25, of Baton Rouge, was driving a Jeep Liberty when the crash took place a little before 11 p.m., on Friday, December 2.
an17.com
Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash on LA 442 Saturday
LORANGER---This afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo of St. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
Truck lands in pond on Foster Road; EBRSO Dive Team helps with removal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says its dive team is working to remove a truck from a pond Monday (Dec. 5) morning. Deputies announced in a Facebook post around 9:15 a.m. that they responded to the accident on Foster Road, near Celia Avenue.
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after flipping car ‘several times’ off of Antioch Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Fit “flipped several times” in the 9000 block of Antioch Rd. on Saturday, December 3. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Ryan Jackson, 28, of Lutcher. A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to...
brproud.com
Crash in Louisiana leaves man dead
TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa parish. It happened in the afternoon just before 3 p.m. on highway 442 near River Ridge Dr. The investigation reveals Matthew Bonomo was driving west when he swerved off the road, went through a ditch and then hit a tree.
wbrz.com
Truck takes down transmission line, knocks out power for much of St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - A truck pulled down powerlines and caused several hundred households to lose power in Iberville Parish Monday afternoon. Entergy told WBRZ that the vehicle took out a transmission line in St. Gabriel sometime around 1 p.m. The power company said roughly 300 customers were still without electricity shortly before 3 p.m.
wbrz.com
Man, 83, died in hospital days after being badly burned in Ascension house fire
DONALDSONVILLE - An elderly man died in the hospital days after he was pulled from a burning home in Ascension Parish. The Louisiana fire marshal's office said Tuesday that the 83-year-old man died just a couple days after the Nov. 30 fire on Caesar Lane in Donaldsonville. The agency said neighbors were able to get the man out before firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns in the process.
Squatters were in and out of abandoned hotel in Lafayette where fire happened, officials said
they find a way to get inside the rooms
fox8live.com
Fatal car accident claims the life of man in Tangipahoa Parish
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a St. Bernard man Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3). According to police, the accident happened around 3 p.m. on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 442 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.
1 injured in apartment fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire on Sunday, Dec 4. Firefighters said the blaze broke out on Greenwells Street, off Airline Highway just a little after 2 p.m. and was under control by 2:25 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene...
brproud.com
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
Lafayette firefighters respond to commercial fire on Evangeline Thruway
Lafayette firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the 2700 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, the fire took place in the old Ramada Inn Hotel.
Mexican restaurant in New Iberia closes doors for good
A Mexican restaurant in New Iberia has announced that they are permanently closed.
brproud.com
EBR residents to soon pay more for garbage pickup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The price to get your trash picked up may soon cost you more. The East Baton Rouge Metro council is looking to renew their contract with Republic Services, that includes when and how much that will cost. The current monthly fee is $23. The options include:
Comments / 0