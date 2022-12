(Treynor) Girls wrestlers from eight schools got together in Treynor for a Thursday Night Smackdown.

AHSTW’s Bella Canada registered one pin and a win by forfeit to place 1st.

Audubon’s top finish came from Kori Sybesma in 2nd place. Jordan Mulford, Rachael Rynearson, Laura McCarville, and Emily Foran all placed 4th.