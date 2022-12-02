Read full article on original website
Related
How Scientists Use Ice to Study Ancient Climates and Why It Matters
The environment is full of clues when it comes to an area’s climate. We can learn a lot of useful and interesting information simply by observing the world around us — and one of the things we can observe is ice. Ice can actually reveal a lot of...
The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement Believes Not Having Kids Will Preserve the Human Race
There are many ways that people can reduce their impact on planet Earth, from going vegan to pledging not to fly on airplanes. But for a growing number of individuals, they believe the best thing to do for the Earth is participate in the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement, which aims to reduce the number of people on Earth.
Urban Rewilding Projects Make Cities Greener and Increase Biodiversity
The answer to curbing climate change could largely lie in urban rewilding. As cities continue growing with more skyscrapers, concrete sidewalks, stores, factories, and highways, green spaces continue to shrink — particularly in vulnerable and more diverse neighborhoods. This not only takes a toll on the planet, but also the people. That's why more and more environmentalists are pushing for projects that would bring back green spaces, and thus, increase biodiversity.
Venice’s Flood Barrier System Likely Won’t Withstand Rising Sea Levels
Your chances of visiting the iconic Italian city of Venice continuously wanes as the climate crisis worsens. The archipelago of islands, which is connected by a series of bridges and canals, is continuously sinking due to erosion. And likewise, as sea levels rise, the city is enduring more and more floods. Although a barrier system was created, it likely won't withstand rising sea levels.
Invasive Kudzu Vines Strangling Fiji’s Island of Vanua Levu — Where Do They Come From?
While most people think of Fiji as a problem-free paradise, there has been some trouble with invasive species — particularly in the vegetation department. These invasive strangler vines, known as kudzu vines, have been taking over the Fijian island of Vanua Levu. They've been killing off people's crops and trees, and many are pointing to increased numbers of tropical cyclones, which are a result of climate change, as the culprit.
Here’s How to Add Nitrogen to Soil, Naturally
Nitrogen is essential to your plant’s survival — it helps them grow big and strong. If plants don’t get enough nitrogen, it can be a problem. There are a couple of different ways to tell if your plants need more nitrogen: the foliage turns a yellow-green color and there hasn’t been much or any sign of growth. If your plant is showing these signs, don’t worry. Here are a few ideas on how to add nitrogen to your soil naturally.
New Type of Tropical Cyclone Identified off the Coast of Sumatra
For several years, meteorologists have been carefully studying varying circulating air patterns worldwide. However, a new variation was just discovered. Known as the SETIO Cyclone, because they form in the South-East Tropical Indian Ocean (SETIO), they are relatively short-lived and occur frequently during austral winter/spring, to keep the ocean's surface warm. More research is to be done, but this new type of tropical cyclone is certainly a unique finding.
What Is a Microclimate? How Super Tiny Ecosystems Play a Big Role
We all know how important and beneficial ecosystems are to the environment. And evidently, microclimates are just as significant. But what is a microclimate? You could think of it as a really tiny ecosystem within a larger ecosystem. These minuscule climates play a big role in the lives of various...
