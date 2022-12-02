Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Switzerland is considering limiting the use of EVs as Europe braces for a winter impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Germany’s Der Spiegel reports that Switzerland could implement such restrictions if the nation’s power supply runs short. Such a scenario, however, is a “level 3” shortage, and households will be asked to make a number of sacrifices beforehand, such as limiting the temperature of washing machines and banning the use of leaf blowers and patio heaters.

