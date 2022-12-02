Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
VW Group To Sell Chinese-Built Electric Cars In Europe
Volkswagen will start exporting electric vehicles produced in China to Europe, starting in 2024. VW confirmed the move late last week, revealing that the Cupra brand will start building the Tavascan at its joint venture factory in Anhui, China operated alongside JAC. “The Anhui factory was the plant with the...
Carscoops
Munro MK_1 EV, 2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 Hybrid, And Acura Integra Type S: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Switzerland is considering limiting the use of EVs as Europe braces for a winter impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Germany’s Der Spiegel reports that Switzerland could implement such restrictions if the nation’s power supply runs short. Such a scenario, however, is a “level 3” shortage, and households will be asked to make a number of sacrifices beforehand, such as limiting the temperature of washing machines and banning the use of leaf blowers and patio heaters.
Carscoops
2024 Acura ZDX EV, 2023 BMW XM, And Face Swapping The Ferrari Purosangue: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Could Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s antics be the cause of hatred shown to drivers of the brand? Some people think so, while others feel disdain for EVs, in general. Either way, many Tesla owners feel like they’re being victimized, as they report being on the receiving end of ICEing, coal-rolling, being cut off, and flipped off.
Carscoops
Turbocharged Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Hydrogen Concept Has A GR Corolla Heart
Toyota is one of several carmakers convinced that there’s no single zero-emissions solution to the world’s clean fuel quest. While some rivals are throwing all their efforts behind electric power, Toyota is developing both hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen-powered combustion engines alongside EVs and hybrids. We’ve already read...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 Hybrid Gets 791 HP, 33-Mile EV Range And Panamericana Grille
The closest a Mercedes S-Class normally gets to Formula One is chauffeuring drivers to the track, but Mercedes-AMG says F1 tech tricks help make the 2023 S63 E Performance the most powerful S-Class ever. While the latest AMG C63 S downsized from a 4.0-litre V8 to a hybrid-equipped four-cylinder engine,...
Carscoops
We Probably Shouldn’t, But We’re Enamored With This M5 V10-Powered BMW E23 3-Series
We’re all one for a good engine swap, especially ones that shove an absurdly large, powerful engine into a tiny car. This BMW is a perfect example of that, as it takes the somewhat unloved E21 3-Series and outfits it with the V10 from an E60 M5. The first...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Would You Take A Chance On This Custom 1977 Toyota Celica?
Toyota made its name in the performance segment long before it was building GR Corollas, GR Supras, and GR 86s. One of the cars that helped it accomplish that goal so many decades ago was the Celica. This 1977 example looks great but needs a little bit of work when you get up nice and close.
3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance is a necessary part of car ownership. Here are 3 Toyotas that have the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Ram Teases ‘Fierce, Slick, Heroic’ Revolution Electric Truck Ahead Of CES Debut
There’s less than a month to go before Ram pulls the wraps off its long-awaited Revolution electric truck concept, and the teasing just intensified with a new video showing the design team at work on a full-size clay model. Of course Ram isn’t about to give the whole game...
Carscoops
First $30k Fisker Pear EV Prototype Looks Peachy On Los Angeles Test Run
Back in May Henrik Fisker promised the first prototypes of his company’s Pear baby SUV would be ready by the end of the year. And video footage captured last weekend proves the CEO has kept his word. The Pear will slot below the Ocean and be built at a...
Carscoops
Ford Confirms 65% Of Its Dealers Have Signed Up For EV Certification Program
Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on Monday that 1,920 Blue Oval dealers have signed up for the brand’s Model e Certification progra. Beginning in 2023, these dealers will enjoy exclusive EV-centered perks. The news comes at the same time that many dealers and officials are opposing the program altogether.
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
This $1.1 Million Property In New Zealand Comes With A Free Brand New Tesla Model Y
Offering a gift with your product is always a clever way of promoting it and that is exactly what a property owner from New Zealand did in order to stand out from the crowd in the saturated real estate market. More specifically, the listing of this $1.1 million home includes a brand-new Tesla Model Y in the deal as a no-cost option.
Carscoops
300+HP Acura Integra Type S Coming Next Summer With Type-R Engine, LSD And 6MT
If Honda’s new grown-up Civic Type R still screams “boy racer” a little loud for your tastes, Acura has got you covered, or it will from summer 2024. That’s when the company will launch the Integra Type S, which looks like it’s going to get all of the hot Civic’s good bits, but minus the big wing and cultural baggage. The Type S will still have plenty of attitude though. Official pictures of a disguised car reveal three large center tailpipes, a diffuser, and a deeper front bumper.
Carscoops
BMW Z4 Driver Makes A Ditching Drift And Poof, It’s Gone!
Drifting on public roads is a very dangerous act, even more so when it is done by non-qualified drivers. This is the case with a BMW Z4 that morphed into a Mustang while attempting to replicate the power sliding maneuvers of an AMG that preceded it. The video was posted...
Carscoops
VW Group Rethinking Self-Driving Efforts, Audi’s Artemis Project Reportedly In Jeopardy
According to reports out of Germany, Audi’s Artemis project is on the chopping block. Originally announced in 2020, Artemis was set to spawn pioneering Audi vehicles that would feature highly automated driving technology. The first model was set to arrive as early as 2024 and be a “highly efficient” EV.
Carscoops
BYD To Launch In Japan Next Year, Starting With The Atto 3 EV
Chinese car manufacturer BYD is expanding and will start selling electric vehicles in Japan in early 2023. BYD has ambitious plans for the Japanese market. Starting January 31, 2023, local sales of the Atto 3 electric SUV will commence, with prices starting from 4.4 million yen ($32,735). The Chinese automaker will introduce another two models in Japan next year and, by the end of 2025, is planning to have more than 100 dealerships operating throughout the country.
Carscoops
Famous Florida Flooded McLaren P1 Is Back For Sale After $400k Winning Bid Rejected
The McLaren P1 that was famously destroyed by Hurricane Ian in Florida is back up for auction through Copart. As you may recall, the Volcano Yellow P1 was caught in flood water just one week after the owner purchased it through Bring a Trailer. In November, the car was listed for sale on Copart and a few days ago, sold for a touch over $400,000. However, it didn’t stay sold for very long.
Comments / 0