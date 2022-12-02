Read full article on original website
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Xi travels to Saudi for three days of Mideast outreach
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for three days of meetings with regional leaders likely focused on energy. Beyond energy, analysts say leaders from the two countries will likely discuss potential deals -- that could see Chinese firms become more deeply involved in mega-projects that are central to Prince Mohammed's vision of diversifying the Saudi economy away from oil.
Ukraine appears to show ability to strike far inside Russia
Dec 7 (Reuters) - A third Russian airfield was set ablaze by a drone strike, a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres into Russia with attacks on two air bases.
BBC
TV Rain: Latvia shuts down Russian broadcaster over Ukraine war coverage
Russia's last independent television channel, TV Rain, has been shut down in Latvia after less than five months on air. The channel, which is known as Dozhd in Russian, has been accused of showing content that supports Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. TV Rain has called the allegations "unfair and absurd"...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian military airfields hit by explosions
Russian air defences intercepted Ukrainian drones over two military airfields in Russia, hundreds of kilometres from the border between the two countries, Russia said on Monday. Falling debris from the unmanned vehicles lightly damaged two aircraft, a defence ministry statement said. Three Russian servicemen were killed and four injured in...
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
BBC
Trump's call for 'termination' of constitution condemned
The White House has condemned former President Donald Trump after he called for the "termination" of the US constitution. Mr Trump made the comments in a post to his Truth Social account on Saturday while repeating his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election. He also accused "Big...
BBC
Brussels attacks: Trial begins over 2016 attacks that killed 32
On a bridge overlooking a Brussels canal, Mohamed El Bachiri's face lights up in the winter sun as he remembers the mum of his three boys. "Loubna was an angel, she was beautiful, she was always smiling, she was an extraordinary mother and wife," says Mohamed. Thirty-four-year-old teacher Loubna Lafquiri...
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
China to optimise epidemic prevention and control next year -state media
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China should optimise epidemic prevention and control measures next year as it seeks to better coordinate policies with economic and social development, state media reported on Wednesday, after a meeting of the Communist Party's politburo.
BBC
Spain cannabis: Police arrest 30 accused of disguising drugs as Ukraine aid
Police in Spain have arrested 30 people accused of smuggling cannabis that was disguised as aid for Ukraine. Ukrainians, Spaniards, Germans and Moroccans were among those held in the Andalusia region. The drugs came from across the southern region, were packaged in cardboard boxes, and travelled in convoys through several...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian missile strikes force emergency power shutdowns
Ukraine is switching to emergency shutdowns to stabilise its power grid after a fresh wave of Russian missile attacks hit the country on Monday. President Volodymyr Zelensky said many regions were affected, and officials said half of the Kyiv region would go without electricity in the coming days. Four people...
BBC
US Capitol riot committee to make criminal referrals, chairman says
The US congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol riot will make criminal referrals to the justice department, its chairman says. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told reporters the committee had agreed to take the step but was still discussing who to refer. It is expected to meet later on Tuesday...
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
BBC
Harry Dunn: US driver will not attend sentencing in person
A woman who killed a motorcyclist will not attend a sentencing hearing in person after advice from her employer, the United States government. Anne Sacoolas, 45, admitted causing the death of Harry Dunn, 19, by careless driving via video-link at the Old Bailey in October. She had been urged by...
