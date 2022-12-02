Read full article on original website
'We want our students to be prepared': Houston County schools to expand dual enrollment program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — College can be costly, and because of that, the Houston County School District is expanding a program that cuts the cost and brings the campus to their students. 11th grader Miles Hambrick wants to enroll in college to work in cybersecurity. With the help of...
Oconee High School, 1952, Dublin
Oconee High School was the black high school in Dublin from 1952 until its closure in 1972. Like most equalization schools, it had a relatively short history, but an active national alumni association keeps its memory alive. The gymnasium, football field, and one other building [which I haven’t identified] survive, but the school itself is long gone.
Downtown Milledgeville celebrates the holidays with annual parade
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For miles you could see families lining the road to cheer on Christmas floats and special guests like Santa Clause. Dozens of kids marched with bands and dance teams. Antique cars cruised through the route. It wasn't just folks on the nice list that marched, The...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/5/22
Visitors to Indian Spring State Park in Butts County are unable to go to the park spring house after the well was vandalized. Some say the water has healing effects.
Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
Macon Beer Company to close doors on Sunday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company announced in a social media post Monday its final day of business will be this Sunday, December 11. “For the past six years, Macon Beer Company has been honored to have a small part in making downtown Macon a vibrant, dynamic, and inviting place for residents and visitors,” the post read. “Downtown Macon is one of the most fun and exciting places to live, work and play, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to participate in that environment.”
George Linder House, Dublin
George Linder, while enslaved on the Cooper Plantation in 1859, established Strawberry Chapel, the oldest African-American congregation in Laurens County. A preacher and farmer, he was one of the Original 33 black legislators elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1868 and subsequently expelled from the body. Though they were reinstated in 1870, the rise of the Klan and white supremacy helped ensure the end of black politicians in Georgia until the 1960s. Nearly a quarter of the Original 33 were lynched, beaten, maimed, or jailed.
84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Macon on Sunday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of Northside Drive and Riverside Drive in macon. The 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on Riverside Drive when he attempted to turn left onto Northside Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
'Make people comfortable': Macon bar takes shot at fighting date rape
MACON, Ga. — Every now and then, it's fun to go out with your friends and grab a cocktail! However, it can take just one unattended drink to be taken advantage of. That's why one Macon bar is taking a shot at helping folks protect themselves from date rape drugs.
Dudley Funeral Home, Dublin
I’ve admired this structure for many years, thinking that it must have originally been an automobile dealership, but in the process of documenting some historic properties of the Dudley family, I discovered it is actually a well-established funeral home, celebrating its centennial this year. It is one of the best-known landmarks of Dublin’s African-American community and features some of the finest commercial brickwork I’ve seen in rural Georgia.
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
3 teens dead after shooting at West Club apartments in West Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people are dead and one hurt after a shooting in West Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff's confirmed they are investigating the shooting that happened at the West Club apartment complex on Steven Drive. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened after 1 a.m. on...
Ellaville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
First ever 'Sneaker Ball' held to celebrate Macon's 200th birthday
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to get all dressed up - but don't forget your sneakers!. Macon-Bibb County's first ever 'Sneaker Ball' is being held at the Macon City Auditorium. Mayor Lester Miller is hosting the event on Friday December 9th, 2022, as part of the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon Celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
Macon mother pleads guilty to killing her three-month-old child
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of this case in 2019. A Macon woman plead guilty to killing her three-month-old infant on Tuesday according to press release from D.A. Anita Howard on Facebook. Rebecca Kipp plead guilty to murder in the...
Dudley Motel, 1958, Dublin
This community landmark, while in sound condition, has been closed and vacant since the 1980s and was recently named, along with Dudley’s Retreat and Amoco Station No. 2, a 2023 Place in Peril by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. It’s an important resource and part of a larger story of an amazing family of entrepreneurs who provided travel options for the African-American community during the Jim Crow Era.
Downtown Macon businesses concerned about county's proposed trash plans
MACON, Ga. — Many people can agree that downtown Macon is growing. It has new restaurants and hotels, street expansions and many new stores. As it continues to grow, Bibb County wants to make sure that a trail of trash doesn't follow behind all of the progress. "Every time...
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes sprint to runoff finish with Houston County stop
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Herschel Walker and his team say they're in overtime as their fight for Georgia continues into Tuesday’s runoff. Most noticeable was the distance between the press and Herschel Walker during his stop in Warner Robins Friday. When 13WMAZ's Caleesha Moore first covered his stop...
