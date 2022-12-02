ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach County, GA

vanishinggeorgia.com

Oconee High School, 1952, Dublin

Oconee High School was the black high school in Dublin from 1952 until its closure in 1972. Like most equalization schools, it had a relatively short history, but an active national alumni association keeps its memory alive. The gymnasium, football field, and one other building [which I haven’t identified] survive, but the school itself is long gone.
DUBLIN, GA
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company announced in a social media post Monday its final day of business will be this Sunday, December 11. “For the past six years, Macon Beer Company has been honored to have a small part in making downtown Macon a vibrant, dynamic, and inviting place for residents and visitors,” the post read. “Downtown Macon is one of the most fun and exciting places to live, work and play, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to participate in that environment.”
vanishinggeorgia.com

George Linder House, Dublin

George Linder, while enslaved on the Cooper Plantation in 1859, established Strawberry Chapel, the oldest African-American congregation in Laurens County. A preacher and farmer, he was one of the Original 33 black legislators elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1868 and subsequently expelled from the body. Though they were reinstated in 1870, the rise of the Klan and white supremacy helped ensure the end of black politicians in Georgia until the 1960s. Nearly a quarter of the Original 33 were lynched, beaten, maimed, or jailed.
DUBLIN, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Dudley Funeral Home, Dublin

I’ve admired this structure for many years, thinking that it must have originally been an automobile dealership, but in the process of documenting some historic properties of the Dudley family, I discovered it is actually a well-established funeral home, celebrating its centennial this year. It is one of the best-known landmarks of Dublin’s African-American community and features some of the finest commercial brickwork I’ve seen in rural Georgia.
DUBLIN, GA
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Ellaville, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Marion County High School basketball team will have a game with Schley County High School on December 05, 2022, 13:30:00.
MARION COUNTY, GA
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to get all dressed up - but don't forget your sneakers!. Macon-Bibb County's first ever 'Sneaker Ball' is being held at the Macon City Auditorium. Mayor Lester Miller is hosting the event on Friday December 9th, 2022, as part of the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon Celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
vanishinggeorgia.com

Dudley Motel, 1958, Dublin

This community landmark, while in sound condition, has been closed and vacant since the 1980s and was recently named, along with Dudley’s Retreat and Amoco Station No. 2, a 2023 Place in Peril by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. It’s an important resource and part of a larger story of an amazing family of entrepreneurs who provided travel options for the African-American community during the Jim Crow Era.
DUBLIN, GA

