12 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Twelve chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Nov. 18:. Warwick, R.I.-based Kent Hospital has selected Tom Wold, DO, to serve as its chief medical officer, effective Dec. 12, it said in a Facebook post. Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., has promoted its executive director of...
8 recent executive resignations from hospitals, health systems
Here are eight hospital and health system executive resignations, including those mutually agreed upon, that occurred or were announced since Nov. 7:. 1. Anne Marie Lynch is no longer CEO of Anchorage, Alaska-based North Star Behavioral Health System. Employees were notified Nov. 29 via email that Ms. Lynch was stepping down "effective immediately" and moving to an Indiana hospital, according to the Anchorage Daily News, which obtained a screenshot of the email. North Star Behavioral Health System has four campuses, including North Star Hospital in Anchorage and Palmer (Alaska) Residential Treatment Center.
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Adventist Health and Rideout, based in Marysville, Calif., seeks a director of revenue cycle operations. 2. Beacon Health...
DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan CEO to exit
Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, CEO of Children's Hospital of Michigan and Detroit Medical Center Group COO, is leaving the organization, according to a hospital statement shared with Becker's. The statement said Ms. Donovan's departure is effective Dec. 23 and for personal reasons. "We thank Kathy for her contributions to the...
CIOs on the move: 18 appointments of 2022
Here are the following health system and hospital CIO appointments that have been reported on in 2022:. Ellen Wiegand was named CIO and senior vice president of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health. Daniel Barchi was named senior executive vice president and CIO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. James “Jamey” Pennington was named...
Leapfrog's 115 top hospitals in 2022
The Leapfrog Group has recognized 115 hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award in 2022. This includes 32 top general hospitals, 13 top rural hospitals, 58 top teaching hospitals and 12 top children's hospitals. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based...
15 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 15 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital on Dec. 1 tapped artificial intelligence-powered analytics company VisiQuate to provide the hospital with billing analytics. The hospital aims for the four-year partnership to decrease claims denials, accelerate revenue and enable more equitable contractual agreements.
Piedmont promotes 4 senior executives
Atlanta-based Piedmont has given promotions and expanded roles to four senior executives. The new leadership team aims to help the 22-hospital system achieve its "lofty goals" for seamless, high-quality patient care, according to a Dec. 6 news release shared with Becker's. Patrick Battey, MD, CEO of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
8 hospitals, health systems charging for MyChart messaging
A growing number of health systems are starting to charge patients for asking for their physicians' advice through online patient portals, such as MyChart. Here are some hospitals and health systems partaking in the growing trend:. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem started billing patients for some types of messages sent...
Advocate Health names leadership team in wake of merger
Advocate Health, a newly combined system resulting from the merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, has named its executive leadership team. "This is a stellar leadership team — each with diverse experience and a proven track record to boldly lead our new organization into the future," Eugene Woods, CEO of Advocate Health, said in a Dec. 5 news release.
Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana workers consider strike
Members of Service Employees International Union, Local 121RN at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.) Medical Center have voted to authorize a strike. The union represents more than 9,000 registered nurses and other healthcare professionals at nearly 30 hospitals and facilities in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, according to a Dec. 2 SEIU news release shared with Becker's. Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana is jointly owned and operated by Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai and Providence, which has system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.
Methodist Le Bonheur pauses gender-affirming surgeries
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare temporarily paused gender-affirming procedures in response to concerns from some clinicians, the Memphis, Tenn.-based health system told Becker's Dec. 2. "In recent weeks, some care providers voiced questions about patients receiving gender affirming procedures at a facility affiliated with our health system," said a spokesperson for...
How Mercy embraced a gig mindset for nursing
Mercy, a multistate health system based in Chesterfield, Mo., has harnessed an employment model usually associated with ride-share services and food delivery and applied it to nursing. The system saw the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on nurses. Some workers left their local hospital jobs to take travel nursing opportunities....
Flu activity, state by state
Nebraska is reporting the highest percentage of influenza-like illness of all U.S. states, while New Hampshire is reporting the lowest, according to state data compiled by Becker's. The CDC defines influenza-like illness, or ILI, as a fever of 100°F or greater, along with a cough and/or sore throat. The agency...
Ozarks Healthcare promotes Lacey Carter to chief nursing officer
Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., has promoted its executive director of nursing, Lacey Carter, MSN, to chief nursing officer. Ms. Carter has served in a number of leadership roles at the health system and was named executive director of nursing in 2019. Among her leadership efforts amid the pandemic, she helped open the system's first two COVID-19 units.
8 hospital projects costing more than $1B
Several hospitals and health systems, including Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Pittsburgh-based UPMC, have started or planned projects costing $1 billion or more. The eight projects Becker's has reported on since June 15:. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag is spending $1 billion on a project that will add two specialty hospitals.
50 states ranked by overall health in 2022
United Health Foundation released its 2022 America's Health Rankings Dec. 6, which analyzes the overall health of the 50 states and marks the return of the rankings after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UHF is the nonprofit, private foundation established by UnitedHealth Group in 1999. It excluded...
CVS, Walgreens, Walmart appeal Ohio $650M opioid ruling
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have appealed a ruling that ordered them to pay $650 million for fueling the opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, arguing the case should be thrown out or a new trial introduced, NBC affiliate WFMJ reported Dec. 5. Arguing in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of...
Retired Mass General Brigham CIO to advise healthcare cybersecurity firm
James Noga, the former vice president and CIO of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, has been named to the advisory board of healthcare cybersecurity vendor Censinet. "We are honored that Jim has joined the Censinet Advisory Board in support of our vision to take risk out of healthcare," Censinet CEO...
Peter Marinoff to oversee 3 Michigan hospitals
Peter Marinoff was named president of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare's south region, according to a Dec. 5 news release shared with Becker's. Since August, Mr. Marinoff held the role on an interim basis, in addition to serving as Cadillac (Mich.) Hospital president and CEO. He oversees Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Manistee (Mich.) Hospital, and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort, Mich. James Baker, who formerly served as president of Munson Healthcare's south region, retired earlier this year.
