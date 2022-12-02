When you've been performing life-saving surgeries in a top-notch hospital for almost 20 years, you're due a beach house. And even if you've only been pretending to perform life-saving surgeries in a top-notch hospital for almost 20 years, well, you're still probably more than ready for a beach house. That's true for Ellen Pompeo anyway. Pompeo — who has played Meredith Grey on the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy" since 2005 — was looking for a place to put her feet up at the end of a long day of fake doctoring (or eating at Martha Stewart's Vegas restaurant) when she found a midcentury modern number in Malibu with space for her feet and a boogie board (per Architectural Digest). She and her husband Chris Ivery jumped at the chance to invest in (and completely remodel) a beach getaway for them and their three children, and the rest was history.

