Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Carrie Underwood Blooms in Floral Jeweled Suit & Gold Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Carrie Underwood made a retro statement on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a sharp black suit. Her dapper attire came with a glamorous twist: allover embroidery shaped like flowers and shooting stars in cream and gold hues, complete with golden amber crystals. The maximalist wet was paired with a matching embroidered blouse with a satin collar. Finishing Underwood’s ensemble were gleaming gold chainmail drop earrings, as well as layered diamond rings. When it came to footwear, Underwood slipped on a...
Lea Michele Reveals The Sweet Letter Barbra Streisand Sent To Her after Landing ‘Funny Girl’ Role
Lea Michele is still fangirling over the role she shares with screen legend Barbra Streisand. And on the Monday, December 5 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 36-year-old actress revealed what happened when Babs sent her a letter after getting the lead role in Funny Girl. “Oh my god, I did, I finally heard from Barbra,” Lea told host Seth Meyers. “I got to work the other day and my dresser… had this gold envelope. It was like, I don’t know, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory getting invited. I would think it would arrive on doves.” Seth asked if it was heavy, to which the Glee alum joked, “No, it was light as a featha’,” in Barbra’s distinct voice.
Outback Steakhouse Partnered With Netflix's Glass Onion Film In A 'Blooming' Good Deal
Although December is typically associated with feel-good, holiday movies, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson will be releasing a thriller that will be available for viewing on December 23 via Netflix, according to Slate. Netflix's "Glass Onion" is a highly anticipated mystery film that comes as a sequel to "Knives Out" and covers a murder and the events that unfold after (via The Wrap). According to CNET, some moviegoers got to already see the film as it was already released for a limited time in select theaters from November 23 to November 29.
Where To Follow The Cast Of "One Of Us Is Lying" On Instagram
None of them are lying about their good looks.
Ellie Kemper Spilled The Tea On Her Cringiest Moments As A Bake Off Host
Imagine that you're sitting for an important exam, you've been studying very hard, and you're nervous. In a state of concentration, you're almost finished when, suddenly, a clown comes up and starts distracting you. It sounds ridiculous — who would set up such a strange environment for someone taking an important test? Well, "The Great British Bake Off" would. That's been one of the series' shticks from the very beginning: two comic hosts offsetting the serious vibe of the judges by goofily engaging with the contestants during challenges.
Miller High Life Just Released An Unexpected 'Leg Lamp Beer Tower'
In the list of classic holiday movies, "A Christmas Story" ranks high. Who can forget the scene where Flick gets his tongue stuck on the flag pole, or Ralphie Parker's relentless quest to convince his parents and Santa to get him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model Rifle? The 1983 film provokes nostalgia and enthusiasm that few others can match.
J. Kenji López-Alt Is Setting The Record Straight About Cooking With Black Gloves
Over the past few years, black gloves have become infinitely more popular as a cooking tool in food media. While Paris Hilton may use black fingerless gloves to protect her hands on "Cooking with Paris," others have been using them in videos made for social media, particularly when preparing meats. As Eater puts it, "black nitrile gloves have emerged as a calling card of the food content creator class." They are essentially impossible to miss on food-heavy apps like Instagram and TikTok.
How Justin Sutherland Really Feels About Rachael Ray's High Praise - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Classically trained chef Justin Sutherland is known for his impressive skills in the kitchen and for appearing on hit shows like "Top Chef" and "Fast Foodies." The Minnesota native told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he knew he wanted to cook while growing up seeing his family's love of making food. "I was always following my grandmothers around the kitchen," he explained. "They were always cooking. I had a grandma from Japan and a grandma with Southern roots, and food was their love language. I was always the kid watching them cook, tasting everything, banging on pots and pans as drums."
Nigella Lawson's Favorite Holiday Pavlova Is A Stunningly Simple Luxury
British cookbook author Nigella Lawson is a trusted authority on glorious holiday desserts. Lawson humbly describes herself "as an eater" more than a chef (via The Independent), but her cooking and baking chops are nevertheless tested and true. The television host's childlike wonder for the delights of the table, along with her educated perspective on the science of cooking, are prominently on display when it comes to Christmas food, in particular. In fact, one of Lawson's many cookbooks is devoted entirely to the Christmas season and its cookery, and others include sections on Christmas roasts and treats.
TikTok Is Salivating Over Poppy O'Toole's Stuffed Star-Crossed Garlic Spuds
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the average American consumes roughly 120 pounds of potatoes annually. With such a high number, it's safe to say potatoes are a staple in the American diet. Its versatility allows it to be French fries one day and mashed the next. When it comes to preparing them, one is only limited by their creativity. Recently, trained chef turned TikTok star Poppy O'Toole's creativity was on full display in a recent post where she shared an enticing potato-based recipe that got viewers excited.
Ellen Pompeo Doesn't Want Anyone In Her Kitchen While Cooking
When you've been performing life-saving surgeries in a top-notch hospital for almost 20 years, you're due a beach house. And even if you've only been pretending to perform life-saving surgeries in a top-notch hospital for almost 20 years, well, you're still probably more than ready for a beach house. That's true for Ellen Pompeo anyway. Pompeo — who has played Meredith Grey on the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy" since 2005 — was looking for a place to put her feet up at the end of a long day of fake doctoring (or eating at Martha Stewart's Vegas restaurant) when she found a midcentury modern number in Malibu with space for her feet and a boogie board (per Architectural Digest). She and her husband Chris Ivery jumped at the chance to invest in (and completely remodel) a beach getaway for them and their three children, and the rest was history.
Pepsi Milk Was Inspired By Penny Marshall's Childhood
The late Penny Marshall and her alter-ego, Laverne DeFazio, had a lot in common. It makes sense, after all, as it has been said that many of DeFazio's onscreen quirks originated from the actress's actual childhood. For example, if you grew up watching "Laverne and Shirley," you were likely befuddled by the meaning of the mantra, "Schlemiel, schlimazel, hasenpfeffer incorporated." You're saying it right now, aren't you? This quirky little jingle was yanked straight out of Marshall's real life. As Cindy Williams (Shirley Feeney) shared with MeTV, Marshall and her friends would say that "little ditty" as they walked to school. Befittingly, bosom buds Laverne and Shirley would chant the same words every episode, signaling the start of the sitcom's theme song.
RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Struggle With Spicy Thai Food In New Spinoff
For those of you who somehow missed the global phenomenon that is "RuPaul's Drag Race," the name refers to the host, famous drag queen, and "Supermodel" hitmaker RuPaul (per Billboard). (You may remember the catchy, campy song as an early-'90s hit that spent 20 weeks on the charts.) Originally on broadcast on the Logo network, the show features 13 of the best drag queens the nation has to offer competing against each other in competitions that prove that they have what it takes to be America's next drag superstar (via YouTube & IMDb). It's like "America's Next Top Model" but way more fun.
You Could Eat And Drink In Mariah Carey's Penthouse For Just $20
If you find yourself dancing around the Christmas tree singing "All I Want For Christmas" this time of year, you're not alone. Mariah Carey is the seemingly undisputed Queen of Christmas — seriously, she's currently working on trademarking the title – and according to a video interview with GQ appearing on YouTube, she goes all out for the holiday. The singer and her family generally spend Christmas in Aspen, where they go on sleigh rides, mingle with live reindeer and Santa Claus, and she cooks large meals. While her personal plans may be no different, this year Carey has created a once-in-a-lifetime Christmas experience in New York City for lucky fans.
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo Opened Her Own Restaurants To Spread 'Love And Joy'
It's not just in our heads. Celebrities are making forays into the food world left and right. There has been a slew of celebrities really leaning into their cooking game, especially since the COVID quarantine. Selena Gomez, for example, started a cooking show, "Selena Gomez + Chef" that fans are eating up. Sometimes those who don't cook open restaurants and hire chefs instead. For example, Priyanka Chopra – who told Drew Barrymore that she enjoys eating but not cooking (via YouTube) – opened an Indian spot called SONA last year (via Vogue).
Giada De Laurentiis' Tiramisu Has Ignited TikTok's Sweet Tooth
Tiramisu is one of the most popular desserts in the world — specifically, the seventh-most popular, according to Taste Atlas – so it may come as a bit of a surprise that the decadent treat is probably less than 100 years old. Sure, legend says the decadent dessert, featuring layers of espresso-soaked lady fingers and fluffy mascarpone topped with a light dusting of cocoa powder, originated all the way back in the year 1800 (via Accademia de Tiramisu).
Mashed
148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0