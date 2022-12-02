Read full article on original website
LA County board adopts updated park needs assessment
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The LA County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously adopted a countywide assessment of park needs identifying priority areas for development of recreational facilities, and calling for efforts to transform “degraded lands” such as landfills and oil fields into open spaces, especially in lower-income communities.
With the election over, Anaheim to swear in new mayor, members of City Council
ANAHEIM, Calif. — With the midterm elections officially certified, the Anaheim City Council plans to swear in four new members this week. Mayor-elect Ashleigh Aitken, District 2 Council Member-elect Carlos A. Leon, District 3 Council Member-elect Natalie Rubalcava and District 6 Council Member-elect Natalie Meeks will be officially sworn in at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Anaheim City Hall chambers.
Garcetti’s goodbye to Los Angeles
In one of his final interviews before stepping down as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti reflects back on his time serving the city. In a special episode of "LA Stories," Garcetti shares with host Giselle Fernandez that he’s proud of the work he’s done and is hopeful for the future of LA.
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on challenges facing the district
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen speaks with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho about the challenges facing the district. Also in this episode, Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, talks about what’s being done to combat chronic absenteeism. Plus, Spectrum News 1’s Susan Carpenter...
COVID-19 surge continues building in LA County, with 3,100 new cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize. The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed...
LA is 4th most expensive city in the world
LOS ANGELES — Angelenos who’ve grown accustomed to shelling out $5 for drip coffee, $15 for takeaway sandwiches and $2,000+ monthly for a studio apartment aren’t likely to be surprised: Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city in the world to call home. According to the...
LA County reports 10,000+ COVID-19 infections
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and...
Compton Health Bar brings world of holistic healing to community
COMPTON, Calif. — Compton Health Bar founder Dani Solorio’s passion for herbal medicine blossomed 10 years ago during a dark period. Solorio was undocumented and didn’t have access to health care. She said it was because of their experiences of being undocumented for 28 years that led to opening up this space for holistic healing.
Family decorates boat for Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights
DANA POINT, Calif. — The Dana Point Harbor 47th annual Boat Parade of Lights will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and be around through the week. The Scognamiglio family has taken part in the parade for decades. This year, Marco Scognamiglio decorated his boat, the “Bella Vita,” along with his...
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is...
Judge: Deputy must answer questions about alleged Banditos on-duty crime
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who sued the county — alleging he was pressured to quit his job or leave the East Los Angeles Station by members of a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos — must answer deposition questions from county lawyers about an on-duty crime he alleges he saw a Banditos member commit, a judge ruled Monday.
Residents in Woodland Hills warned before coyote bit toddler
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A team of volunteers and animal control officers went door-to-door to warn residents of a Woodland Hills neighborhood about coyotes roaming their area just hours before a toddler was attacked in front of her home, authorities said Saturday. The attack occurred at about 3:45 p.m....
