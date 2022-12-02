ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Over 100 illegal gambling machines seized by deputies in Etowah County

By Nicole Cook
 4 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Following a two-week investigation into gambling halls in Gadsden, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said they seized over 100 illegal gambling machines and several thousand dollars.

Sheriff Jonathon Horton with the ECSO said that following several complaints, investigators began looking into makeshift gambling halls. Search warrants were executed at five different locations, where 108 gambling machines and $13,579 was found and seized.

The locations of the gambling halls ranged from East Gadsden to South Gadsden and Alabama City.

Horton said that three of the halls had previously been given a cease-and-desist order, giving the business 48 hours to remove the illegal machines.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Officials: Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death

The body of a Morgan County Jail inmate considered an escapee from a job site was found Nov. 21 in Falkville, and he apparently caused his own death, officials said. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. A train operator called Morgan 911 to report seeing a body near the train tracks in the vicinity of Culver Road in Falkville, off U.S. 31, said Jeanie Pharis, Morgan 911 director.
FALKVILLE, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Major pill bust at Tallapoosa convenience store

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. - Agents from the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force said an anonymous tip that led to a major pill bust at a convenience store in Haralson County. Someone told the agents that pills containing Tianeptine, a schedule one drug in Georgia, were being sold at the Tallapoosa store. During...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
Birmingham Police officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department have reported that they arrested one of their officers Sunday. According to BPD, officer Brandon Smith turned himself into custody of the Jefferson County Jail on Sunday. A warrant was obtained for Smith for domestic violence strangulation and a $5,000 bond. BPD was made aware of domestic […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 959 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 96 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 255 traffic stops, and 60 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were 11 animals picked up and one animal related citation issued.
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 1 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1212unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1422domestic violence; Co. Rd. 625harassment; Co. Rd. 109menacing; Co. Rd. 1492harassment; Co. Rd. 52 December 2 theft of property; Hwy 278 Edomestic violence; Co. Rd. 1435theft of property; Hwy 278 Eunlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Doc Clemmons Rd.menacing; Pleasant View Rd.domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1807theft of property; Co. Rd. 437burglary; Co. Rd. 652theft of property;...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Monday, December 5th

Phillip Morgan, 43 of Collinsville, was arrested December 4th at 8:55 PM, charged with three counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police department. Heather Rosser, 34 of Piedmont, was arrested December 4th at 1:29 AM, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of controlled substance by the Piedmont Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden investigation leads to seized gaming machines, cash

GADSDEN, Ala. — A total of $13,000 and 108 gaming machines were seized, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. This came after a two-week investigation after complaints from an East Gadsden neighborhood. The Etowah County Drug Unit found makeshift gambling halls in the area. Three of the five locations had previously been given "cease and desist" orders.
GADSDEN, AL
