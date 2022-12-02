ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

List: High wind gusts recorded on Friday

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y10Ad_0jVCzi8I00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to high winds and snow in the mountains.

High wind warnings are in effect until 5 p.m. Wind gusts of over 80 mph have already been reported in parts of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHA9T_0jVCzi8I00
These areas are in a high wind warning Friday

Here is a look at the preliminary wind gusts from the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m. Friday:

  • Aguilar: 61 mph
  • Arapahoe Peak: 55 mph
  • Aurora: 64 mph
  • Black Forest: 73 mph
  • Bennett: 53 mph
  • Boulder: 56 mph
  • Buckeye: 52 mph
  • Castle Pines: 50 mph
  • Castle Rock: 54 mph
  • Centennial: 53 mph
  • Cheesman Reservoir: 56 mph
  • Colorado City: 70 mph
  • Colorado Springs: 70 mph
  • Craig: 56 mph
  • Elizabeth: 51 mph
  • Empire: 83 mph
  • Englewood: 50 mph
  • Fort Collins: 55 mph
  • Fountain: 55 mph
  • Franktown: 58 mph
  • Great Divide: 64 mph
  • Greenland: 79 mph
  • Greenwood Village: 52 mph
  • Hayden: 58 mph
  • Hotchkiss: 45 mph
  • La Veta: 72 mph
  • Lamar: 60 mph
  • Laporte: 59 mph
  • Lone Tree: 64 mph
  • Loveland: 60 mph
  • Lyons: 51 mph
  • Marshall: 90 mph
  • Manitou Springs: 73 mph
  • Oxford: 51 mph
  • Parker: 52 mph
  • Rocky Flats: 89 mph
  • Roxborough Park: 60 mph
  • Salida: 85 mph
  • Steamboat Springs: 61 mph
  • Sunshine: 65 mph
  • Thatcher: 58 mph
  • Walsenburg: 63 mph
  • Winter Park: 61 mph
  • Wolf Creek Pass: 77 mph
Denver weather: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day with high winds, mountain snow

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

