List: High wind gusts recorded on Friday
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to high winds and snow in the mountains.
High wind warnings are in effect until 5 p.m. Wind gusts of over 80 mph have already been reported in parts of the state.These areas are in a high wind warning Friday
Here is a look at the preliminary wind gusts from the National Weather Service as of 9:30 a.m. Friday:
- Aguilar: 61 mph
- Arapahoe Peak: 55 mph
- Aurora: 64 mph
- Black Forest: 73 mph
- Bennett: 53 mph
- Boulder: 56 mph
- Buckeye: 52 mph
- Castle Pines: 50 mph
- Castle Rock: 54 mph
- Centennial: 53 mph
- Cheesman Reservoir: 56 mph
- Colorado City: 70 mph
- Colorado Springs: 70 mph
- Craig: 56 mph
- Elizabeth: 51 mph
- Empire: 83 mph
- Englewood: 50 mph
- Fort Collins: 55 mph
- Fountain: 55 mph
- Franktown: 58 mph
- Great Divide: 64 mph
- Greenland: 79 mph
- Greenwood Village: 52 mph
- Hayden: 58 mph
- Hotchkiss: 45 mph
- La Veta: 72 mph
- Lamar: 60 mph
- Laporte: 59 mph
- Lone Tree: 64 mph
- Loveland: 60 mph
- Lyons: 51 mph
- Marshall: 90 mph
- Manitou Springs: 73 mph
- Oxford: 51 mph
- Parker: 52 mph
- Rocky Flats: 89 mph
- Roxborough Park: 60 mph
- Salida: 85 mph
- Steamboat Springs: 61 mph
- Sunshine: 65 mph
- Thatcher: 58 mph
- Walsenburg: 63 mph
- Winter Park: 61 mph
- Wolf Creek Pass: 77 mph
Don't see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
