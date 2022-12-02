Read full article on original website
Viewpoint: Reform Medicare through competition, consumer choice
Medicare reform through cost reduction caused by increased competition and consumer choice is necessary both to combat rising healthcare costs and the nation's debt, according to a Dec. 4 opinion piece in The Hill. Undisciplined medical spending is leading to what James Capretta, the Milton Friedman Chair at the American...
HCA, Tenet and CHS' margins have topped 2019 results since pandemic began
Recent industry reports have highlighted the financial challenges that many hospitals and health systems are facing, with shrinking operating margins potentially contributing to one of the worst financial years in decades, according to one report. However, operating margins among the three largest for-profit health systems in the country — Nashville,...
RCM companies Meduit, JP Recovery Services merge
JP Recovery Services has joined Meduit, and the combined companies aim to provide a full spectrum of revenue cycle services to healthcare organizations in 48 states. JP Recovery Services provides accounts receivables management, billing and extended business office services to more than 70 hospitals, physicians groups and private practices across the U.S., according to a Dec. 5 Meduit news release.
The future hospital pharmacist
It's time for a rebrand, hospital pharmacy directors told Becker's. "CEOs and COOs at systems have noticed that the pharmacist can really wear two coats as a leader," Todd Karpinski, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer at Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System, said. "They can work closely with clinical staff, physicians and nurses with the white coat, but also certainly understand the business operations and the finances and wear the suit coat."
'What they've done is extremely evil': Hospital closures spark questions about private equity in healthcare
Private equity has piled into healthcare in recent years, but one company's recent moves have some questioning whether it belongs in the industry. Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings has come under fire for shuttering hospitals and service lines across multiple states after paying itself and shareholders $457 million from a $1.1 billion loan in 2018, CBS News reported Dec. 6. The company paid the loan by selling assets to a healthcare real estate trust.
8 hospitals, health systems charging for MyChart messaging
A growing number of health systems are starting to charge patients for asking for their physicians' advice through online patient portals, such as MyChart. Here are some hospitals and health systems partaking in the growing trend:. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem started billing patients for some types of messages sent...
Beware of your vendors: 3rd parties source of 50% of healthcare data breaches
Hospitals and health systems are facing significant data security and privacy threats due to the lack of vetting of their third-party vendors, BankInfoSecurity reported Dec. 5. The Department of Health and Human Services' HIPAA breach reporting website showed that half of the 10 largest healthcare-related data breaches reported this year...
CVS tests technology for remote pharmacists to review prescriptions
CVS Health has equipped a majority of its 9,000 pharmacies with technology for its workers to review and enter prescription information without being in the store, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 4. The retail pharmacy chain said the technology maintains requirements for patient privacy as it allows its workforce...
Virtual & automated care's role in solving for the ongoing staffing shortages
Healthcare organizations continue to grapple with a shrinking and burned-out workforce while simultaneously working to fulfill their missions of delivering high-quality care and expanding access. That has prompted a need for innovative solutions that can extend the reach of traditional care. At an executive session sponsored by Amwell at the...
Moody's downgrades Westchester County Health Care and Charity Health System credit rating
Moody's Investors Service downgraded the ratings of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester County Health Care Corp. and Charity Health System from "Baa2" to "Baa3." 1. The downgrade of WCHCC's rating reflects low liquidity and cash-to-debt in addition to the anticipated cost and balance sheet effect of a large capital project, Moody's said in a Dec. 5 news release. The construction of a patient tower is key to meeting rising demand and increasing efficiencies, but financing of the project may require a significant debt issuance and potentially cash, depending on the ability to secure grants and gifts.
21,000 Kaiser nurses approve agreement with 22.5% wage boost
Members of the California Nurses Association at 21 Northern California Kaiser Permanente facilities have approved a new four-year contract. The contract covers more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners, who voted on the deal from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, according to a union news release. CNA members at...
15 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 15 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital on Dec. 1 tapped artificial intelligence-powered analytics company VisiQuate to provide the hospital with billing analytics. The hospital aims for the four-year partnership to decrease claims denials, accelerate revenue and enable more equitable contractual agreements.
Michael Dowling: 6 ground rules for cost cutting
A difficult year for hospital and health system finances brought with it renewed attention to expenditures. Scrutinizing costs is a job that should be done with the same amount of precision and care as your top surgeons in the OR, because one mistaken move can cause several complications and long-term damage.
Lifespan reports Q4 $46M loss, sustaining 2022 decline
Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan reported multimillion dollar losses both for the fourth quarter and full year amid a familiar litany of labor and supply shortages as well as investment losses. While the group's fourth quarter ending Sept. 30 saw a net overall loss of $45.6 million, the equivalent loss for the...
Lawsuit, new clients, VA troubles: What Oracle Cerner has done in past month
From being ordered to stand trial in a brain damage lawsuit to picking up several new hospital clients, here are 12 headlines about EHR vendor Oracle Cerner from the past month. 1. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec....
Viewpoint: Closing pediatric units is short-sighted and reflects a broken system
While hospital systems focus on more lucrative adult care operations, often sacrificing pediatric care in the process, the consequences of such decisions are often ignored, Brenna Miller, a health communications specialist at think tank the Lown Institute, wrote on its site Dec. 5. Pediatric centers across the country are under...
Adventist Health downgraded on bonds rating
Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health reported a downgraded long-term credit rating on bonds it holds Dec. 6, declining from "A" (negative) to "A-" (stable). The downgrade, which was issued by S&P Global Ratings, follows a 2021 downgrade from Fitch Ratings, from "A+" to "A." That downgrade reflected "a series of one-time events and the lingering deleterious impact from the novel coronavirus" which "resulted in lower than anticipated operating EBITDA margins," Fitch said.
Supply chain issues may be easing even as economic activity contracts, report suggests
While economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in November for the first time since May 2020, there were some signs of optimism that supply chain issues may generally be easing, a key U.S. economic report showed Dec. 5. The November 2022 "Manufacturing ISM Report on Business," issued by...
Remote work is slowing CDC overhaul, leaders say
A heavily remote workforce may be slowing an overhaul of the CDC, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 5. In April, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced plans to make the agency more nimble and simplify its messaging, acknowledging an insufficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, Politico reported that limited authority, congressional inaction and resistance from longtime staffers was slowing reform.
