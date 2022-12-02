Moody's Investors Service downgraded the ratings of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester County Health Care Corp. and Charity Health System from "Baa2" to "Baa3." 1. The downgrade of WCHCC's rating reflects low liquidity and cash-to-debt in addition to the anticipated cost and balance sheet effect of a large capital project, Moody's said in a Dec. 5 news release. The construction of a patient tower is key to meeting rising demand and increasing efficiencies, but financing of the project may require a significant debt issuance and potentially cash, depending on the ability to secure grants and gifts.

