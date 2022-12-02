JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved an application for a FEMA grant that would bring in millions for Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. This grant could be used to refurbish the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility or build a new plant. If selected, Jackson would receive more than $13.7 million to put towards water plant planning and design projects.

JACKSON, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO