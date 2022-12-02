Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, house fire in Newton County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A 2006 Pontiac G6 traveling northbound on U-69 alternate crossed the center line and struck a 2016 GMS truck traveling southbound. The Pontiac’s driver, Trey Cunningham, was taken to Freeman West with a fatal injury. Next of kin were notified. His passenger, Valeria Lerma, was taken to Mercy in Joplin with a suspected serious injury. The driver of the GMC, Shannon Taft from Baxter Springs, was taken to Freeman West in Joplin with suspected serious injuries.
KAKE TV
1 dead and 2 in hospital after head-on crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash yesterday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the crash took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday when 20-year-old Trey Cunningham was driving north on U69 Alt when he crossed the center line hitting another car head-on.
WIBW
One perishes in head-on collision on southeastern Kan. highway
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a head-on collision on a highway in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 69 about a mile north of U.S. Highway 166.
KAKE TV
Fatal rollover crash takes the life of one late Monday night
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A single vehicle rollover crash late Monday night has taken the life of one Kansas man. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place around 11:20 p.m. when 70-year-old Robert Shaver was driving south on 220th road when his car left the road after hitting a concrete culvert and rolled into a field.
Passerby spots structure fire near Diamond
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 a.m. Monday, December 5, a passerby spotted a structure fire just north of Elm Road on State Route E near Diamond alerting Newton County Central Dispatch. Diamond Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid support from Neosho Fire Protection and East Newton/Granby Fire. Google Maps screenshot during fire...
fourstateshomepage.com
Suspected thief taken into custody in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County authorities arrest a woman caught in the act of trying to steal. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched east of Crestline. A local contractor discovered 43-year-old Emily Ann Clark trying to steal property from the Cherokee County Rural Water District.
Kansas man killed in rollover crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man sentenced in January robbery
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a guilty plea and sentencing for a Joplin man, charged in a January robbery case. Jasper County Judge, Dean Dankelson, sentenced James Gautney, 33, to ten years in prison for first degree robbery, and seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm. Gautney must...
KTTS
Latest On Man Found Dead In Monett House Fire
(KTTS News) — An autopsy shows no signs of trauma to the body of a found dead in the basement of a burning home in Monett. Firefighters found the man this week in the 400 block of 2nd street. Investigators say he suffered smoke inhalation. Police are still trying...
Two vehicle crash with extrication, 15th and Murphy Blvd
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a two vehicle crash at 15th and Murphy Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded. Cpl Tim Hudson tells us on the scene two vehicles involved. SUV and pickup truck. Eastbound SUV and westbound pickup. The pickup was attempting a southbound turn. Joplin Fire...
kicks96news.com
Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital
11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
Tractor trailer overturns on MO-76, near Longview, Mo.
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 a.m. Monday, December 5, reports of a tractor trailer overturned on MO-76, east Longview near State Route JJ alerted McDonald County E-911. MoDOT is controlling traffic through the crash area as the westbound lane of MO-76 is blocked for clean up and recovery. Expect periodic delays. Avoid the area if possible. Google Maps...
Homicide investigation in Allen and Neosho counties
ALLEN COUNTY, Kan – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening, December 3 in Chanute, Kan. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI for investigative assistance just after 5 p.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response...
Former teacher victim of Thanksgiving Day fire
Authorities say the victim of a Thanksgiving morning fire in Commerce was a former school teacher.
KYTV
Police release autopsy of man found dead in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett showed no signs of trauma. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found the man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
Honoring Bradley Skaggs, by helping those in need
NOEL, Mo. — A toy drive in McDonald county is an opportunity to honor a life cut short. The “Noel Fire Department” is hoping to collect as many toys or financial donations as possible this year, in honor of Bradley Skaggs. The 18-year-old was killed last month...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri Man with extensive criminal history, convicted again
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Webb City man with an extensive criminal history, to 16 months in a Kansas prison. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, of Webb City pleaded guilty to running from law enforcement officers in April. Flowers received a 40-month sentence in August in a separate case, after pleading guilty to similar charges of running from officials and possession of methamphetamine. Flowers will serve both sentences consecutively.
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
kggfradio.com
Drugs, Cash and a Handgun Seized During Stop
Drugs, cash and a handgun are seized during a traffic stop in Labette County. Late last week, while on routine patrol a Labette County Deputy conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 75mph in a 55mph zone. The driver was identified as Shontes Wright and the passenger as Diego Cornelio. The deputy detected a strong odor associated with burnt marijuana coming from the car.
Comments / 0