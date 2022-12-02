Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra High Notes usher in Christmas season with upcoming holiday showcase
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra High Notes are warming up their vocal chords and getting ready to sing their hearts out at their upcoming holiday performance. On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., the choir will be performing at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (4895 S. McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV).
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Bike Project donations become Christmas presents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Do you have an unused child’s bike sitting around your home?. You can turn it into a Christmas gift for a deserving boy or girl and you don’t need to make any possible needed repairs. The Reno Bike Project and Catholic Charities of Northern...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe’s fire engine returns for Christmas
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will be returning this holiday season. Firefighters will be handing out candy canes every night from the engines starting at 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 and lasting until Dec. 23. The schedule of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers decorate Veterans home for holiday season
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The goal was spreading holiday cheer for local veterans. Volunteers from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 989, along with Home Depot employees from Reno and Carson City stores came by the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home on Monday to set up Christmas decorations. “It’s something that...
KOLO TV Reno
Mills Lane passes away at 85
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame has announced the passing of Mills Lane on Tuesday. Lane was a longtime resident of Reno and was a district attorney before becoming a District Court Judge in Washoe County. His son confirmed his father’s passing in an email to...
KOLO TV Reno
Winter Wonderland Hands On! Second Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Museum of Art is gearing up for an exciting day with families. This Saturday, there will be free admission for all visitors as part of the museum’s Hands On! Second Saturday event. The theme this month is Winter Wonderland. Rebecca Eckland visited KOLO to show off what crafts families can expect to make and what else people can expect at the museum this time of year.
KOLO TV Reno
Alex Woodley selected for WCSD seat E
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Alex Woodley has been appointed to the Washoe County School District Seat E. Trustees made the unanimous decision at a special meeting on Tuesday morning. The seat was left vacant after Trustee Angie Taylor won her bid for State Assembly. Woodley served for 9 years in...
Nevada Appeal
Homestead Holidays at Silver Saddle Ranch starts Dec. 9
The third annual Homestead Holidays is kicking off at Silver Saddle Ranch from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Silver Saddle Ranch is located off Carson River Road on the east side of Prison Hill. It is a historic ranch and part of Carson City’s open space program. “This...
Record-Courier
Parade of Lights rolls tonight
Three score and three entries will make the winding trip from Gardnerville to Minden tonight as the Parade of Lights celebrates the arrival of Christmas. Led by the Douglas High Jr. ROTC Color Guard and the marching band, the 63 entries form up at Heritage Park before jogging north to Eddy Street and then turning onto Main Street at 5 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
USPS Operation Santa: How kids can write to the North Pole
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now’s the time to get those letters to Santa Claus. Operation Santa from USPS can provide some holiday magic this season. Operation Santa is accepting those Christmas wishlists now. This is also a chance to be one of Santa’s helpers. If you are writing...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916
Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
KOLO TV Reno
Urban Roots hosts holiday craft fair where kids can make holiday decorations and gifts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Urban Roots Handmade Holiday Faire will feature crafts for kids, photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, hot beverages and treats, and opportunities to shop local venders. Farm school cultivator, Marlene Hild, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Urban Roots (1700 E 2nd...
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
KOLO TV Reno
Non-profit hosting event for homeless
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Life Changes, Inc. will be hosting an event to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The Christmas on 4th Street and Beyond event will be on Dec. 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 550 4th Street in Reno. It is a partnership with SilverSummit Health Plan and the Mill Street Care Center.
2news.com
‘Dream Christmas’ Provides Meals For Families In Need
It's the 8th year the ‘Dream Christmas’ Mobile Caravan delivered free holiday meals around Carson City. The next drop-off event is on December 10 in Gardnerville and Carson City.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities begins giving out holiday food baskets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Vincent’s Food Pantry in Reno has started giving away its annual holiday food baskets. The nonprofit expects to give away more than 3,000 over the next week. You can pick one up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch at...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — East Fork Fire and Douglas deputies responded to a drowning death off East Valley Road reported at around 9:10 p.m. Monday. Emergency services responded to vehicle collisions reported at Johnson Lane and Wildhorse Drive at 3:20 p.m. and on Langley in the Ranchos at 5:30 p.m.
KSLTV
Utah transportation company expands service to Reno
SALT LAKE CITY — Shuttle bus options from Salt Lake City to Reno, Nevada have expanded. As of Dec. 1, Salt Lake Express now connects to Reno on Interstate 80. The company said it has worked with the Nevada Department of Transportation to determine the needs of the communities in the corridor.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Sparks releases statement on Chief Lawson’s resignation
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has released a statement regarding the departure of Fire Chief Mark Lawson:. “Late last week, the City of Sparks received information affecting newly appointed Fire Chief Mark Lawson’s continued employment with the City of Sparks. Based on this information, Manager Neil Krutz asked for and received Chief Lawson’s resignation.”
mynews4.com
Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
