SFGate
ATF: Tomorrow Studios to Adapt ‘Connected: The Homebound Detective,’ Nippon TV Scripted Format for U.S. Market
Tomorrow Studios has optioned rights to make a U.S. version of Japanese crime format “Connected: The Homebound Detective.” The original series about a man who is confined to his childhood bedroom, was produced by Envision Entertainment and Japanese broadcast group Nippon TV, and it its envisaged that the pair will co-produce with Tomorrow.
Hurricane-force novel with a hint of magical realism
Wanda is named after the hurricane she was born in. It’s also the hurricane that changes the trajectory of her life. “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton imagines a frighteningly near future of encroaching waves and crumbling, unsustainable infrastructure. As Hurricane Wanda approaches, a sickeningly slow build introduces Wanda's family. The momentum gains as the eye moves right on top of them and each person realizes they’re entirely not where they need to be to weather the storm. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel is expertly paced, beautiful and powerful with a hint of magic.
