Wanda is named after the hurricane she was born in. It’s also the hurricane that changes the trajectory of her life. “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton imagines a frighteningly near future of encroaching waves and crumbling, unsustainable infrastructure. As Hurricane Wanda approaches, a sickeningly slow build introduces Wanda's family. The momentum gains as the eye moves right on top of them and each person realizes they’re entirely not where they need to be to weather the storm. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says the novel is expertly paced, beautiful and powerful with a hint of magic.

