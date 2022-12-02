Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Georgia runoff: Warnock and Walker neck and neck as results come in
ATLANTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican former football star Herschel Walker were locked in a tight battle as results came in from a runoff election in Georgia that will determine whether Democrats can expand their razor-thin Senate majority.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0