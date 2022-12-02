ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

Lil's Bagels in Covington closing at end of December, departure 'not by choice'

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGDAF_0jVCyHbQ00

After being open nearly seven years in Covington, Lil's Bagels is closing.

In a social media post Friday , the bagel shop attributed the news to increasing rent prices, and it said the business will "move in a new direction." The departure is "not by choice," owner Julia Keister said in a blog post , citing a dispute with the landlord over the price of rent.

"We have made peace with the fact that the harsh reality might be for the best," the blog post reads, adding that the shop is "not giving up," but "instead moving forward."

Dining: Pleasantry, which helped cement Over-the-Rhine's restaurant renaissance, is closing

Lil's will sell its last bagel by the end of December and will host its final party on Jan. 14. The blog post, however, said an announcement about future ventures will be made in January.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lil's Bagels in Covington closing at end of December, departure 'not by choice'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them

For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round

A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
TROY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Red Hen Cafe & Bakery opens in Plain City

A large group gathered recently for the grand opening of the Red Hen Cafe & Bakery, 542 W. Main St., Plain City. Owned by Renita Yoder, the cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The breakfast menu includes homemade pastries and sandwiches. The lunch menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Drinks, lattes, and coffees are offered, as well. For a full menu and ordering options, visit www.theredhen.cafe or call (614) 733-0421.
PLAIN CITY, OH
dayton.com

Amy Schneider, game show superstar, anticipates impactful future

Dayton native discusses winning ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions. Taking America by storm with intelligence, courage and grace, pop culture phenom Amy Schneider is grateful to have experienced a life-changing year thanks to her “Jeopardy!” superstardom. In January the Dayton native and Chaminade Julienne graduate achieved a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts

Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Clark County Commission President Melanie Flax Wilt

Melanie Flax Wilt is the President of the Clark County Commission in Ohio. Her favorite part of her job is the ability to work with and learn from a variety of people, while also making an impact. Wilt is proud of her county as the birthplace of 4-H, the national...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

MIDTOWN PHARMACY LEAVES UPTOWN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A small business in Uptown Richmond has left. Midtown Pharmacy, which had operated for decades at 11 South 9th Street, has left Richmond and merged with its Cambridge City location. It’s now located at 100 West Main in Cambridge City. Staffing shortages have affected numerous pharmacies in the Whitewater Valley. Many have reduced hours due to being short-staffed. Since 2009 nationally, the number of pharmacies has increased by 16%, but the number of prescriptions has increased by 64%.
RICHMOND, IN
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio

Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Get Jolly at This Year’s Yuletide Village at Renaissance Park

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Need a way to kickstart your Holiday cheer? How about visiting the Yuletide Village! We chat about Yuletide Village, Season of Light happening on the grounds of the Renaissance Park with Cheryl Bucholtz, Marketing Director. If you’re on the naughty list, you can grab some...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?

Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy