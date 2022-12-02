After being open nearly seven years in Covington, Lil's Bagels is closing.

In a social media post Friday , the bagel shop attributed the news to increasing rent prices, and it said the business will "move in a new direction." The departure is "not by choice," owner Julia Keister said in a blog post , citing a dispute with the landlord over the price of rent.

"We have made peace with the fact that the harsh reality might be for the best," the blog post reads, adding that the shop is "not giving up," but "instead moving forward."

Lil's will sell its last bagel by the end of December and will host its final party on Jan. 14. The blog post, however, said an announcement about future ventures will be made in January.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lil's Bagels in Covington closing at end of December, departure 'not by choice'