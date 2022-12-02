ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Virginia man wins $1 million on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. — Darren Dennison of Marion, Va., tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Dennison bought his Hamilton ticket from the Sheetz on North Main Street in Kernersville. When...
MARION, VA
WXII 12

Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Police has identified 22-year old shot and killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for suspect who shot and killed a 22-year old man. Officers were called to the area on Donlora Drive near Lourance Boulevard just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found Xavier Ramon shot. The victim was taken to the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to winterize your car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. One way to make sure you're prepared for possible winter weather in North Carolina is to winterize your car. WXII went to Twin City Automotive to find out the best ways to stay safe on the roads as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

4-year-old girl dies after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A four-year-old girl has died after a car crash Sunday in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving northbound on Freeman Mill Road. They said his 4-year-old niece was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Police said Zahinda disregarded a red light resulting in a crash with another vehicle at Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. The family of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC

