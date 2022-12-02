Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Krispy Kreme is expanding its operations in its home city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is expanding its operations in its home city of Winston-Salem. Krispy Kreme's facility on Ivy Avenue already employs 37 people. Mark Owens of Greater Winston-Salem Inc says, with the expansion the number will jump to over 200 people during the next few years. "It's...
WXII 12
Virginia man wins $1 million on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. — Darren Dennison of Marion, Va., tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Dennison bought his Hamilton ticket from the Sheetz on North Main Street in Kernersville. When...
WXII 12
WS/FCS is holding two hiring events; And it wants to improve the education of its students
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth county schools are holding two hiring events this December. One for bus drivers and custodians, and another for teachers. School leaders said they are looking for who will help improve the education of their students. The bus driver and custodian interviews will be held...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem group wants more transparency, accessibility with WSPD chief candidates
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem group, Coalition For Accountability And Transparency, held a news conference Monday regarding their issues with the hiring process of Winston-Salem's new police chief. Group member Phillip Carter said they want transparency and accessibility with the police chief candidates so the new chief will know the...
WXII 12
Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
WXII 12
More than 50 people staying in shelters after 'intentional' attack causes power outages in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Moore County officials are working around the clock to put the lights back in place for residents. Officials addressed the incident around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Moore County following mass power outages after attacks at two substations over the weekend. On Monday, Duke Energy reported...
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
WXII 12
‘Nobody was prepared for this': Power outage evacuees seek shelter in Moore Co. after substation attacks
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy has restored power to 7,000 people in Moore County impacted by the substation attacks. However, thousands more are still in the dark as power crews continue to work to restore outages. The power has been out since Saturday night. “It was just a...
WXII 12
Man charged in deadly Greensboro crash was speeding more than 100 mph, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is charged in a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman. Police said Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe is charged with involuntary manslaughter among other charges in connection with a crash on Nov. 27. Greensboro police said just before 2 a.m., Ellerbe was speeding at 103 mph...
WXII 12
'It was a criminal attack': Gov. Roy Cooper says after power outage attacks in Moore Co.
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper addressed the mass power outages in Moore County Monday afternoon after a state of emergency was issued over the weekend. That’s after a group of people vandalized and shot at the county’s power equipment, causing physical damage at two power substations.
WXII 12
Greensboro Police has identified 22-year old shot and killed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for suspect who shot and killed a 22-year old man. Officers were called to the area on Donlora Drive near Lourance Boulevard just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found Xavier Ramon shot. The victim was taken to the...
WXII 12
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to winterize your car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. One way to make sure you're prepared for possible winter weather in North Carolina is to winterize your car. WXII went to Twin City Automotive to find out the best ways to stay safe on the roads as...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police searching for suspect after hit-and-run crash kills 1
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers are looking for the driver accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash. It happened Monday around 9:40 p.m. on East Fifth Street near Dunleith Avenue. According to police, Clarence Watson, 62, of Winston-Salem, was walking on East Fifth Street when he...
WXII 12
4-year-old girl dies after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A four-year-old girl has died after a car crash Sunday in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro, was driving northbound on Freeman Mill Road. They said his 4-year-old niece was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. Police said Zahinda disregarded a red light resulting in a crash with another vehicle at Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. The family of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
WXII 12
State of emergency activated after vandalism causes power outage in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Moore County Sheriff's office has activated a state of emergency due to a mass power outage across the county which is being investigated as a criminal act. Authorities said the outage was caused by a group of people responsible for vandalizing and shooting at the...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Police: Man facing multiple charges after traveling wrong way causing crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after a car crash left several people injured in Winston-Salem. Officers received the call around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday about a crash on north bound U.S. 421 near Peters Creek Parkway. Police said 44-year old Peter Bosch was traveling north...
