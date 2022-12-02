Suspect Charged in Connection With Large Drug Seziure in Compton

Photo: Getty Images

COMPTON (CNS) - A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills.

In addition to the fentanyl, more than 5.5 pounds of tar heroin, 10 kilograms of powder cocaine and 6,000 suspected ecstasy pills containing fentanyl were seized on Tuesday at a residence in the 100 block of South Willow Avenue, between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue, near Compton Boulevard, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced.

The combined estimated street value of the seizure was $4.17 million.

Pedro Ramirez was charged with three counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance that include special allegations for possession for sale of a controlled substance near a school and for the quantity of the narcotics, according to Gascón.

"My office has a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics dealers who are using children to sell fentanyl, marketing fentanyl to kids and setting up shop near schools," Gascón said. "We know that just one fentanyl pill can kill the most vulnerable users. We will use every tool available to us to protect children and all people from this lethal drug."

Ramirez is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.