Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Man charged in shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, triggered a shooting at a Dadeland Mall parking garage made an appearance in court to be formally charged. Alex Antonio Bryant, Jr., 18, appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon. “Good afternoon, Mr. Bryant. You are arrested for one count of...
WSVN-TV
Miramar man arrested, accused of shooting MDPD officer
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made involving a Miami-Dade police detective that was shot in Miami Gardens. On Tuesday morning, Gabrial Gongora, 20, was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. An arrest report stated that Miami-Dade Robbery Intervention Detail...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police hope to drum up leads after a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar. A driver called 911 after spotting a body near U.S. 27, between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road, Tuesday morning. According to investigators, the victim is a man in his 60s or 70s, but he...
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert
MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall. Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in...
WSVN-TV
Islamorada man arrested, accused of stealing electric toothbrushes worth over $1K
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - An Islamorada man is behind bars after, deputies said, he stole several electric toothbrushes from Walgreens. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Tracy Jay Mofield was seen by employees and witnesses walking out of the Marathon Walgreens, Monday morning. In a press release,...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who killed 35-year-old man in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police. The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning. According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.
WSVN-TV
Miramar police investigate shooting in connection to 2 crashes; 1 hospitalized
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miramar led to a crash and one person being hospitalized. Evidence markers lay on the southbound lanes of North State Road 7 near Countyline Road as investigators examined the crime scene, Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., the Miramar Police Department responded to a...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Stalker Called Woman 50 Times, Sent 500 Messages
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 28, 2022. A person was the victim of Fraud on W McNab Rd on 11/22/2022. The victim’s computer was hacked, causing them to lose full control of accounting software. Tot. Est. Loss: $355.
WSVN-TV
Video shows injured motorcyclist shooting at SUV in Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident; 1 hospitalized, 1 arrested
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV apparently used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a...
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist shoots 1 after being hit by SUV in Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call...
WSVN-TV
1 transported after shooting in Dadeland Mall
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after being shot at a South Florida mall. On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at the Dadeland Mall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; nearby American Senior High on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; person detained in connection
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Meanwhile, a person has been detained in connection to the shooting. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at a shopping center...
Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over
FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
Click10.com
Man shot in Lauderhill, search now on for 2 suspects
Lauderhill, FLA – Lauderhill police officers are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that left one man hurt Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting took place along Northwest 56th Avenue and 21st Street at around 6:30 p.m. Officers tell Local 10 News that a man...
WSVN-TV
Police: Man broke into cruiser at Pembroke Park burglary scene as officers watched
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it. In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo...
Miami-Dade police officer hospitalized in shooting
A Miami-Dade police officer has been hospitalized after a shooting Monday.
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead, suspect on the loose
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the shooting on the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds on the...
WSVN-TV
Memorial held for 3-year anniversary death of UPS driver shot in police standoff in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A moving memorial was held for a man killed in a shootout. Family members gathered Monday night to honor the life of a UPS delivery driver. It marks three years since he was killed during a standoff with police after two robbers hijacked his truck and led police on a chase, holding him hostage inside.
NBC Miami
Man Shot in Robbery While Trying to Sell iPad in Lauderhill
Police are investigating after a man who was trying to sell his iPad was shot during a robbery in Lauderhill Sunday. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0