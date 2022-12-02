ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

WSVN-TV

Man charged in shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who, police said, triggered a shooting at a Dadeland Mall parking garage made an appearance in court to be formally charged. Alex Antonio Bryant, Jr., 18, appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon. “Good afternoon, Mr. Bryant. You are arrested for one count of...
KENDALL, FL
WSVN-TV

Miramar man arrested, accused of shooting MDPD officer

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arrest has been made involving a Miami-Dade police detective that was shot in Miami Gardens. On Tuesday morning, Gabrial Gongora, 20, was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. An arrest report stated that Miami-Dade Robbery Intervention Detail...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police hope to drum up leads after a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar. A driver called 911 after spotting a body near U.S. 27, between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road, Tuesday morning. According to investigators, the victim is a man in his 60s or 70s, but he...
MIRAMAR, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Stalker Called Woman 50 Times, Sent 500 Messages

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 28, 2022. A person was the victim of Fraud on W McNab Rd on 11/22/2022. The victim’s computer was hacked, causing them to lose full control of accounting software. Tot. Est. Loss: $355.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported after shooting in Dadeland Mall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported after being shot at a South Florida mall. On Monday, just before 9:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at the Dadeland Mall, located at 7535 North Kendall Drive, in the Kendall area of Southwest Miami-Dade.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; person detained in connection

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Meanwhile, a person has been detained in connection to the shooting. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at a shopping center...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over

FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Man shot in Lauderhill, search now on for 2 suspects

Lauderhill, FLA – Lauderhill police officers are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that left one man hurt Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting took place along Northwest 56th Avenue and 21st Street at around 6:30 p.m. Officers tell Local 10 News that a man...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead, suspect on the loose

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the shooting on the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot in Robbery While Trying to Sell iPad in Lauderhill

Police are investigating after a man who was trying to sell his iPad was shot during a robbery in Lauderhill Sunday. Lauderhill Police said the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Northwest 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
LAUDERHILL, FL

