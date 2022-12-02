Volunteer wrestlers fall to West Ridge despite several individual wins

The Volunteer High School boys Wrestling team earned several individual victories Tuesday evening in Blountville, but the West Ridge boys earned the overall team victory.

Among the highlights of the meet, however were match victories by Evan Glass; who won by pin, Aiden Calton, who won by pin; Austin Glass, who won by major decision; and Christian Bullock won by minor decision.

On the girls team Jahnae Ward won by pin.

Kevin Swanner and Aiden Calton also won exhibition matches.

The next boys Wrestling meet is Dec. 6 vs at Cocke County. The next girl Wrestling meet is Dec. 3 at Powell High School