Blountville, TN

Volunteer wrestlers fall to West Ridge despite several individual wins

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

The Volunteer High School boys Wrestling team earned several individual victories Tuesday evening in Blountville, but the West Ridge boys earned the overall team victory.

Among the highlights of the meet, however were match victories by Evan Glass; who won by pin, Aiden Calton, who won by pin; Austin Glass, who won by major decision; and Christian Bullock won by minor decision.

On the girls team Jahnae Ward won by pin.

Kevin Swanner and Aiden Calton also won exhibition matches.

The next boys Wrestling meet is Dec. 6 vs at Cocke County. The next girl Wrestling meet is Dec. 3 at Powell High School

Rogersville, TN
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

