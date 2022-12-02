Tobias Harris Could Miss Matchup vs. Grizzlies on Friday

Tobias Harris is on the injury report for Friday's matchup between the 76ers and Grizzlies.

During the second half of Wednesday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers , Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris was ruled out after spending a little under three minutes on the court in the third quarter.

According to a Sixers official, Harris was dealing with a non-COVID illness. It’s unclear if Harris’ illness would’ve taken him out of the game if the Sixers had a chance to win on Wednesday or not, but at the point Harris went out, it was clear the Sixers were on their way to snagging a blowout loss.

“He kind of didn’t want to say anything,” Doc Rivers explained after the game. “I found out in the middle of the game. So, right when I found out, I took him out and told him to go back. We weren’t going to win the game, why have him on the floor?”

After getting the day off on Thursday, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Friday night to face the Memphis Grizzlies. While the injury report looks the same as Wednesday’s game with players such as James Harden , Tyrese Maxey , and Jaden Springer out, Harris was added to the list this time around.

According to the Sixers, Harris is questionable on Friday night due to an illness. Therefore, he’s likely a game-time decision going into the matchup.

A couple of weeks ago, Harris addressed multiple physical setbacks he was dealing with following a win over the Brooklyn Nets. When discussing the hip and ankle soreness he was dealing with at the time, Harris revealed that he always intends to play in the next matchup no matter what happens.

"Over the course of my career, I always plan to play," Harris said after the victory over Brooklyn. "That's always my mindset and my mind frame."

Just as he stated, Harris ended up playing in the next matchup the following night despite dealing with two setbacks. It’s unclear if he’ll go through with playing on Friday night in Memphis while dealing with an illness, but the fact that Harris is questionable means he’s going into the matchup with the idea of possibly giving it another go.

