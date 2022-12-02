Stereotactic Radiation Offers ‘Another Modality’ for the Management of Metastatic Kidney Cancer, Says Expert

Read full article on original website
Texas anti-LGBTQ drag show reporting website flooded with trolls thanks to TwitterAsh JurbergTexas State
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
cancernetwork.com
SBRT Controls Metastatic Kidney Cancer ‘For As Much as 2 Years’, Says Expert
An expert from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas describes the efficacy of stereotactic radiation in the treatment of patients with metastatic kidney cancer. Data from recent clinical trials indicate that stereotactic radiation can locally control metastatic kidney cancer and delay systemic therapy for close to 2...
wbap.com
Mental Health Among First Responders Highlighted After Loss within the Garland Police Department
GARLAND (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The mental health of first responders is again being highlighted after the Garland Police Department announced the death of one of its own due to suicide. Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said Lieutenant Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran, took his life over the weekend.
WFAA
After life-saving transplant, Dallas girl returns to hospital to spread holiday cheer
DALLAS — Ask 11-year-old Annabella spears to name the best Christmas ever, the answer comes right to her. Her dog, Cinnamon, was a big surprise last year. Even more surprising is that, for the longest time, Annabella hated dogs. “She was literally mortified of dogs,” said Shad Spears, Annabella’s...
Dallas community group to host town hall meeting on mpox virus
DALLAS — Data shows mpox cases are declining across Dallas County. However, the potential for its spread remains a community concern. “Monkeypox, it came and it hit the gay and trans community very hard. And then it’s almost like it went away. But the truth is it has not gone away,” said Nathaniel Holley, co-founder of The FreeLux Project.
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations
NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
keranews.org
Grant offers $1.5 million to students in Dallas early college high school programs
Nineteen-year-old Virgie Toliver’s a junior at the University of North Texas at Dallas, thanks to a couple years of college credits earned while attending Lincoln High School. Lincoln’s one of many local schools where bright kids can take free college courses — or gain certifications — by the time they finish high school.
With so many families needing a holiday meal, one Plano food pantry is working hard to keep North Texans fed
The number of families needing a holiday meal is sadly at an all-time high right now. However, there are forces within this community that are working day in and day out to bring meals to our neighbors with dignity and with integrity.
dallasexpress.com
Doctor Beats Lawsuit but Whistleblower Allegations Remain
After years in court, a local doctor defeated a lawsuit brought against her for the 2018 death of a patient in her care, yet serious questions remain about her conduct while on staff at John Peter Smith Hospital (JPS) in Fort Worth. Dr. Therese Duane was sued by the surviving...
dallasexpress.com
Bezos Gives $1.25 Million to Dallas Homeless Organization
Can mass infusions of money solve the root problems of homelessness and vagrancy? The City of Dallas and many nonprofits in the area continue to spend millions of dollars each year trying to address these issues. Yet, somehow, the plague of homelessness and vagrancy in the area continues, as previously reported in The Dallas Express.
Thomas Jefferson HS alumni can take part in historic reopening through 'TJ Legacy Walkway'
DALLAS — We're just five weeks away before a new state-of-the-art Thomas Jefferson High School reopens!. The Dallas ISD school was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado three years ago. When students return on Jan. 9, it will be bigger and better. The seniors who were freshman in 2019 will...
dmagazine.com
A Special Investigation Into the Dallas Mayor’s Pants
The purpose of this post is to draw attention to the need for everyone to get a flu shot. This is really about public health. So if you’re tempted to criticize me for writing about something frivolous and doing so in a snarky manner, maybe first ask yourself why you want people to die. I’m here to save lives.
WATCH: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
Dallas' holiday event of the year is about to go down on Saturday, December 3 as the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking the streets and screens of Texas by storm.
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do for Couples in Dallas-Fort Worth
Thanks Lodges.com for making this text potential. As at all times, all opinions are my very own. I can’t depend the variety of instances I couldn’t provide you with a date concept that doesn’t embrace meals. Nonetheless, there are such a lot of nice issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value whether or not you’re in search of a primary date otherwise you’re extra severe. It doesn't matter what a part of Dallas-Fort Value you reside in, right here is a superb checklist of a number of the greatest issues to do for {couples} in Dallas-Fort Value.
Houston Chronicle
Popular TX pastor returns after absence over an 'inappropriate' online relationship
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The prominent pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch in suburban Dallas received a standing ovation as he returned to the pulpit Sunday, more than three months after abruptly announcing an indefinite leave over an “inappropriate” online relationship. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of...
What Went Wrong With Wade Park?
Every day, Omar Husayni drives by the deserted, sunken structure the locals mockingly call Lake Lebanon. Husayni, 27, works in marketing in Plano, and his commute takes him by where Wade Park was supposed to stand. “I honestly thought it was some kind of landfill or a demolished parking garage,”...
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
K12@Dallas
Introducing the 2022-2023 campus teachers of the year
Schools across Dallas ISD are honoring teaching excellence by introducing their extraordinary campus teachers of the year. These teachers represent a wide variety of diversity and years of experience in the district, and campuses are coming together to celebrate their passion and dedication to accelerating student success and achievement. These...
CandysDirt.com
It’s a Buyer’s Market! This Epic Audubon Place Estate in the Honey Pot Has Sold
If there was ever an indicator we are in a buyer’s market, it’s the fact that @properties Realtor Josh Hill has just sold this magnificent French chateaux on Audubon Place. Josh brought the buyer and Ebby Halliday listing agent Karen Keegan was the seller’s agent. That’s right, folks, and to let this really sink in: this was an $18.9 million listing. Through our digging, we knew all about it, of course… but agents are sworn to secrecy on the sales price. Despite media droning on and on about record-high interest rates and slower sales, a maverick @properties agent sure found a buyer!
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
