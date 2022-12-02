Read full article on original website
Size, experience key for St. Albert girls in 4-0 start
(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls basketball team has used its size and experience to its advantage on the way to a 4-0 start. The Saintes have victories over Tri-Center, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia and Clarinda to open the season. Their fast start isn't surprising after returning 11 contributors from last year's team.
Griswold girls working in new system, facing challenging week ahead
(Griswold) -- The Griswold girls basketball team is in the midst of one of their toughest weeks of the season while also trying to work in a new system under first-year head coach Ryan Lockwood. “The team has been working real hard,” Lockwood told KMA Sports. “With the new system...
Nebraska City's Causgrove, Robinson claim KMAland Nebraska Tennis Players of the Year
(Nebraska City) -- KMA Sports continues its recap of the fall season with our first KMAland Nebraska Tennis Player of the Year award. This year’s award goes to a doubles duo that brought another state medal back to Nebraska City. Seniors Connor Causgrove and Anthony Robinson claimed a sixth-place finish to close out their careers.
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/5): Lo-Ma, Stanton, Riverside, Woodbine among winners
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Stanton, Riverside, Woodbine and Mound City were all among the winners in KMAland girls basketball on Monday. Taylor Cole led three players in double figures for Clarinda with 16 points. Addison Wagoner added 12 and Jerzee Knight finished with 11. Kylie Meier also scored nine points for the Cardinals.
Glenwood off to perfect start, looks to remain focused as season progresses
(Glenwood) -- The 2022-23 boys basketball season is off and running in the state of Iowa, and the Glenwood Rams (2-0) are off to a perfect start. The Rams nabbed two road wins in their first week of competition; a 72-60 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and a 70-53 trouncing of Hawkeye Ten Conference foe Atlantic.
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Glenwood's Jenna Hopp
(KMAland) -- Welcome to a new feature with KMA Sports: Five Questions. Our aim is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and up first is Glenwood senior and South Dakota State signee Jenna Hopp. Enjoy the first KMA Sports...
IWCC CB Colson picks Washington State
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western cornerback Jamorri Colson announced a commitment to Washington State on Tuesday. Colson picked Washington State over offers from Iowa and West Virginia. The 6-foot, 170-pounder from Ocilla, Georgia has 22 tackles and eight passes defended this year for the Reivers. The Reivers will play for...
Men's College Basketball (12/4): Nebraska rolls to win over Creighton, ISU hands St. John's first loss
(KMAland) -- Nebraska handled highly-ranked Creighton, Iowa State gave St. John’s their first loss and Missouri moved to 9-0 in regional men’s college basketball action Sunday. Iowa State (7-1): No. 23 Iowa State took a 71-60 win over St. John’s (8-1). Jaren Holmes had 14 points to lead...
Creighton drops 14 spots in latest AP rankings
(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings. Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
Karen Christine Stephens, 84, Coin, Iowa
Olinger Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery - Highland in Thornton, CO.
Robert Allen Wooton, Jr., 57, of Griswold, Iowa
Robert Allen Wooton, Jr., 57, of Griswold, Iowa, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. A committal service will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert’s family and his...
William A. Wood, 75 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. William passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Robert Scott, 99 of Council Bluffs, formerly from Atlantic
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
Helen C. Schilling, 101, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Helen passed away on Monday evening, December 5, 2022, Azria Health in Clarinda, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Sharon Rhoads, 71, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. Memorials: Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa.
Janice Follmann, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa
Janice Follmann, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home. Per her request cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janice’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Thelma Prange, 90, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Thelma passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Janice Follmann
Service:No servicesName:Janice FollmannPronunciation: Age:74From:Atlantic, IowaPrevious: Day…
Red Oak man arrested on Nebraska warrant
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Sunday on an out-of-state warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. around 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue. Avalos was arrested on a warrant out of Omaha for a fraudulent check.
Vacanti tabbed for interim Red Oak city administrator, city clerk duties
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have formally approved an interim plan for its top city administrative positions. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a professional service agreement with Al Vacanti Municipal Services and a resolution to utilize the agreement for the interim city clerk and city administrator positions. The approval came after the retirements of long-time City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton last month and after City Attorney Bri Sorensen assisted in adjusting the agreement to better fit the city's needs. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the timing of the openings posed a great need for an interim solution while they conduct their job search.
