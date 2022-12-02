Read full article on original website
Newsom, accusing oil industry of price gouging, unveils plan to cap refinery profits
Gov. Gavin Newsom reveals the first details of his plan to cap oil refinery profits in California, which has the highest gas prices in the nation.
High gas prices prompt California lawmakers to consider penalties on oil profits
At Gov. Gavin Newsom’s urging, California lawmakers are expected to begin a special session Monday to consider a penalty on oil profits in response to high gas prices.
Wildlife officials failed to capture wild turkeys before attack on Sacramento delivery driver
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reportedly began receiving calls about turkey attacks on mail carriers in October 2021.
Column: California Republican tasked with assessing GOP flaws needn't look far. She's part of the problem
San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon has promoted Trumpism and conspiracy theories that helped undermine the party in California and across the country.
As a sacred minnow nears extinction, Native Americans of Clear Lake call for bold plan
With a growing sense of sorrow, the Pomo Indian tribes of Clear Lake are watching a generations-old symbol of abundance fade into extinction.
Black Californians have long celebrated cowboy culture. We're just catching up
‘In these spaces, it’s safe to be us’: California’s Black trail riders, rodeo stars and ranchers find fellowship and spiritual freedom in rural traditions.
You're going to pay higher gas prices as California decarbonizes. Here's why
The state’s decarbonization policy will cut pollution and greenhouse gases, but the price of gasoline is likely to remain persistently high.
Disgraced crypto exec Sam Bankman-Fried spent big in two SoCal Congress races
Outside groups connected to the FTX co-founder spent about $2.4 million to support the congressional campaigns of Robert Garcia and Sydney Kamlager.
