Man Charged With Murder in Death of Mt. SAC Tram Driver

A 38-year-old man accused of intentionally running down and possibly stabbing a Mt. San Antonio College employee at the Walnut campus was charged Monday with murder. The murder charge against James Edward Milliken Jr. includes an allegation that he used deadly weapons in the attack — a knife and a vehicle.
WALNUT, CA

