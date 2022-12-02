Read full article on original website
L.A. teachers union seeks 20% raise, saying they are stressed out and priced out
L.A. teachers union wants 20% raise over two years, but says it’s also committed to a wide range of demands that represent union’s social values, including solar panels, electric buses and low income housing for students’ families. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Virgen de Guadalupe procession replaces car floats with hand-carried shrines
The rising costs of car floats and permits led to the dismissal at the 91st annual Virgen de Guadalupe procession in favor of “andas.”
Global protests, local ramifications: Why protests in China, Iran and India resonate here
Attention and sympathetic responses from multi-national Los Angeles can amplify cries for justice in distant nations, and act as a buffer against censorship.
Man Charged With Murder in Death of Mt. SAC Tram Driver
A 38-year-old man accused of intentionally running down and possibly stabbing a Mt. San Antonio College employee at the Walnut campus was charged Monday with murder. The murder charge against James Edward Milliken Jr. includes an allegation that he used deadly weapons in the attack — a knife and a vehicle.
Light rain expected for most of Los Angeles County this weekend, less than anticipated
L.A. County is expected to receive a quarter inch to a third of an inch of rain with most hitting northwest communities near the Grapevine.
After more than 70 years, Griffith Park Pony Rides to close this month
Griffith Park’s beloved and historic pony ride will close for good in the coming weeks, after more than 70 years in operation.
Disgraced crypto exec Sam Bankman-Fried spent big in two SoCal Congress races
Outside groups connected to the FTX co-founder spent about $2.4 million to support the congressional campaigns of Robert Garcia and Sydney Kamlager.
Man dies after falling from Disneyland parking garage
A man died after falling from a multistory parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday night, Anaheim police said.
