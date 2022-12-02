ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Family-Run Mr. Sweets Bakery Brings Lebanese Baklava to North Phoenix

A small Lebanese bakery located in an unassuming North Phoenix strip mall is grabbing everyone's attention. Entering the bakery you will be greeted not only by the amiable staff but also by the warm, buttery smell that perfumes the air. To your right, an arrangement of small desserts fills the display cases with colors of bright greens, light browns, and golden yellows.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?

Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa

For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow. "Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon

A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop

Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality

Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy