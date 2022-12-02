Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Cool pavement technology in a Phoenix neighborhood reacts to rain in a messy way
PHOENIX - The weekend rain turned a Phoenix neighborhood’s street into a gray mushy mess. The culprit? Cool pavement coating, the product meant to help neighborhood streets cool down a bit during summer months reacted to the rain, says the City of Phoenix Transportation Department. Residents of the Fairview...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
KTAR.com
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Phoenix New Times
Family-Run Mr. Sweets Bakery Brings Lebanese Baklava to North Phoenix
A small Lebanese bakery located in an unassuming North Phoenix strip mall is grabbing everyone's attention. Entering the bakery you will be greeted not only by the amiable staff but also by the warm, buttery smell that perfumes the air. To your right, an arrangement of small desserts fills the display cases with colors of bright greens, light browns, and golden yellows.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale garage fire sends smoke billowing into air; 'small explosions' heard
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Fire crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale are working to extinguish a fire that sent large amounts of smoke billowing through the air on Tuesday. Scottsdale firefighters discovered a garage that was fully engulfed in flames near Scottsdale Road and Mescal Street. Four cars were inside, and first...
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
AZFamily
Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow. "Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon
A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
AZFamily
Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
fox10phoenix.com
American Medical Response looking for help to bring holiday magic to some Phoenix area hospitals
American Medical Response, AMR, is looking for the community's help to "light up" local hospitals. On Dec. 12, it's asking the community to come out and help light up the parking lot of Banner Children’s on Dobson and US-60 in Mesa so patients inside can see the lights and celebrate the season. We have more on how you can help.
AZFamily
Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
fox10phoenix.com
Chase Field transforms into winter wonderland for hundreds of Phoenix area students
Hundreds of Valley students got a big surprise on Dec. 5 thanks to the Arizona Diamondbacks and other organizations as Chase Field was transformed into a winter wonderland. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
scottsdale.org
Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality
Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
