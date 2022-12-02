After a year of planning the Prairie Wind Players of Grant Co. in Barrett are hosting RS & C Productions from Orlando FL and their interpretation of Dickens’ classic Christmas tale on Dec 8 & 9 at 7:30 each night. An additional performance will be hosted by the Evansville Arts Coalition on Dec. 10 in the RR & 2nd Event Center at 2:00.

BARRETT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO