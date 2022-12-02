Read full article on original website
kmrskkok.com
Tigers Top Eagles, Pick Up Win No. 1 For Coach Torgerson
MORRIS – A balanced offensive attack and tough defense helped Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta pickup a 46-37 season opening victory against Lac qui Parle Valley on Saturday, giving hew head coach Jake Torgerson win no. 1 in his career. The Eagles were held to 27 percent shooting and turned the ball...
kmrskkok.com
Huebner To Berlinger Connection Earns Player of the Year Honors For Tigers
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta senior wideout/cornerback Tyler Berlinger and sophomore quarterback Drew Huebner were named Co-Players of the Year when the District Mid-State (Sub 1) awards were announced. The Huebner to Berlinger connection lit up opposing defenses all season long, with Berlinger hauling in 60 catches for 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns,...
kmrskkok.com
Jason Guy Zeltwanger
Jason Zeltwanger, age 46 of Hancock, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Visitation for Jason Zeltwanger will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Hancock, MN. Funeral services for Jason Guy Zeltwanger will be at 11:00...
kmrskkok.com
Prairie Wind Players Presents Dickens by Candlelight
After a year of planning the Prairie Wind Players of Grant Co. in Barrett are hosting RS & C Productions from Orlando FL and their interpretation of Dickens’ classic Christmas tale on Dec 8 & 9 at 7:30 each night. An additional performance will be hosted by the Evansville Arts Coalition on Dec. 10 in the RR & 2nd Event Center at 2:00.
