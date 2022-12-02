ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Notre Dame Notebook: Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Have Decisions To Make, Cam Hart Injury Update, More

Notre Dame is headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on December 30th in Jacksonville, Fla. in what will be the program’s fourth all-time Gator Bowl appearance and first since 2002. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman addressed a handful of topics shortly after the announcement that his team is Gator Bowl bound.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Tri-City Herald

Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?

HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Robert Quinn Heads to IR, Andre Chachere Released

Robert Quinn became the latest Eagle to join Injured Reserve. The move was one of several made by Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. To take Quinn’s place on the roster, the Eagles activated defensive end Janarius Robinson from practice squad IR. Robinson was claimed earlier this season from the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings and has yet to play in an NFL game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Jaguars Take a Tumble After Lions Blowout

There aren't many different interpretations to the Jacksonville Jaguars' 40-14 blowout loss vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 13. It wasn't just one of the most lopsided losses of the entire NFL season. It was the worst loss of the Doug Pederson era. It was only the second time in his career one of his teams allowed 40 or more points, and the Lions going 8-of-8 on scoring drives was the first time in four years that a team scored on every non-kneel down possession.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Baker Mayfield’s New Team Revealed

Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience

Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers

View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
Tri-City Herald

Missed Tackles Continue to Haunt Chargers Defense

When this season began, the Chargers defense included six new starters. General manager Tom Telesco spent more money this offseason than he has in any of his previous nine years at the helm with the focus this year being to retool the defense in hope for an improvement. Now 12...
Tri-City Herald

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 13

Kyle Shanahan's winning record went over .500 as a coach on Sunday. If all the coaches in NFL came from his tree, he would be nearly unbeaten in this league, as the 49ers steam rolled Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins. Here are the five takeaways from the 33-17 win. 1. What's...
Tri-City Herald

Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF

The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

AP College Football Poll Released Heading Into Bowl Season

After a big conference championship weekend in college football, the Associated Press revealed its final top 25 poll of the season. Georgia holds onto the No. 1 spot after winning the SEC title on Saturday over LSU. With LSU’s loss, the Tigers fell five spots to No. 16. Michigan...
GEORGIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education

There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Saints vs Bucs | Week 13

Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter:...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy