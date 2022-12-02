Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Dawand Jones Named First-Team All-Americans By CBS Sports
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and offensive tackle Dawand Jones were named first-team All-Americans by CBS Sports on Tuesday afternoon. Harrison, a sophomore from Philadelphia, has 72 catches for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He was one of just two unanimous selections, joining Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.
Tri-City Herald
Notre Dame Notebook: Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Have Decisions To Make, Cam Hart Injury Update, More
Notre Dame is headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on December 30th in Jacksonville, Fla. in what will be the program’s fourth all-time Gator Bowl appearance and first since 2002. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman addressed a handful of topics shortly after the announcement that his team is Gator Bowl bound.
Tri-City Herald
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?
HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Robert Quinn Heads to IR, Andre Chachere Released
Robert Quinn became the latest Eagle to join Injured Reserve. The move was one of several made by Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. To take Quinn’s place on the roster, the Eagles activated defensive end Janarius Robinson from practice squad IR. Robinson was claimed earlier this season from the practice squad of the Minnesota Vikings and has yet to play in an NFL game.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Jaguars Take a Tumble After Lions Blowout
There aren't many different interpretations to the Jacksonville Jaguars' 40-14 blowout loss vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 13. It wasn't just one of the most lopsided losses of the entire NFL season. It was the worst loss of the Doug Pederson era. It was only the second time in his career one of his teams allowed 40 or more points, and the Lions going 8-of-8 on scoring drives was the first time in four years that a team scored on every non-kneel down possession.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Tri-City Herald
A focus on Russell Wilson’s bathrooms illustrates how bad things are for Broncos
There is a lot of history associated with the date Sept. 17. On Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed by delegates. On that date 1862, the Battle of Antietam was the bloodiest day of fighting in the Civil War. Closer to home, Charlie Finley paid the Beatles to...
Tri-City Herald
Baker Mayfield’s New Team Revealed
Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield after appearing in seven games with the team this season. Moments ago, he was officially claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield posted a 1-5 record as a starter, throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing a...
Tri-City Herald
The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience
Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers
View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
Tri-City Herald
Missed Tackles Continue to Haunt Chargers Defense
When this season began, the Chargers defense included six new starters. General manager Tom Telesco spent more money this offseason than he has in any of his previous nine years at the helm with the focus this year being to retool the defense in hope for an improvement. Now 12...
Tri-City Herald
With multiple running backs injured, Seahawks adding veteran Wayne Gallman for depth
It’s December. That’s means shopping season for the Seahawks. In what’s become an annual tradition like the holidays, Seattle is signing a veteran running back for depth. It’s again because of injuries at the sport’s most attrited position. The Seahawks are signing Wayne Gallman to...
Tri-City Herald
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 13
Kyle Shanahan's winning record went over .500 as a coach on Sunday. If all the coaches in NFL came from his tree, he would be nearly unbeaten in this league, as the 49ers steam rolled Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins. Here are the five takeaways from the 33-17 win. 1. What's...
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
Tri-City Herald
AP College Football Poll Released Heading Into Bowl Season
After a big conference championship weekend in college football, the Associated Press revealed its final top 25 poll of the season. Georgia holds onto the No. 1 spot after winning the SEC title on Saturday over LSU. With LSU’s loss, the Tigers fell five spots to No. 16. Michigan...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education
There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.
Tri-City Herald
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Saints vs Bucs | Week 13
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter:...
Pirates win top pick in baseball's first draft lottery
The Pittsburgh Pirates have won baseball's first draft lottery and will get the first pick of eligible amateur players in July
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. Bobby Wagner different from last reunion against another ex-franchise pillar
They were lined up deep to greet Bobby Wagner. Minutes after his Los Angeles Rams almost beat his former Seahawks Sunday, after Geno Smith and Seattle rallied to a 27-23 victory, Wagner had a conga line of Seahawks players, coaches and staffers waiting to greet him in the center of SoFi Stadium’s turf field.
