St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Tampa Meet Tampa (Kansas)Modern GlobeTampa, FL
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
Tampa mayor speaks 1-on-1 with WFLA following police chief’s resignation
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned, according to a release from the City of Tampa.
Fatal crash in Hillsborough County leads to vehicular homicide arrest: FHP
A fatal crash in Hillsborough County led to the arrest of a Tampa driver, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
Polk County Detention Deputy Arrested After “Skip Scanning” At Walmart Nine Times
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 44-year-old John Reed, a detention deputy with the agency who resigned immediately upon his arrest, for 8 counts petit theft (M2), and one count each obtaining property by fraud (F3), gross
Man killed after crashing into cow in Manatee County
A Florida man died early Monday morning after crashing into a cow, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.
Man shot by his own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop, deputies say
An armed suspect was accidentally shot by his own as he was being arrested by Hillsborough County deputies Saturday night, according to a release.
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
Florida Woman Charged In DUI Manslaughter Of Clearwater Motorcyclist
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19 early Sunday morning that killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred when a westbound Toyota Prius, driven by Hannah Ray, 28, of Clearwater, turned in front
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Pasco County crash
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, troopers say. The crash occurred on I-75 near State Road 93, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all...
Man arrested for slapping police officers horse, says he ‘didn’t know he wasn’t allowed hit the horse’
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after Saint Petersburg police officers said they witnessed him slap one of their police horses on the behind.
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Longboat Observer
Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise
Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor flashes badge during Pinellas County traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department addressed an incident Thursday involving Chief of Police Mary O'Connor and her spouse in which the couple was pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate on the evening of Nov. 12.
