Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek
A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
BLOTTER: Police reports for Dec. 6
—ARREST: A homeless man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman who tripped over his belongings in the 1100 block of Portage Road at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Michael A. Woodfork, 56, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. A female victim told police that Woodfork broke her glasses when he punched her in the face. Police said multiple witnesses confirmed the victim's complaint.
Arrest made after $30,000 theft from Moose lodge
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former staff member of the Dollar’s Corner Moose Lodge for stealing more than $30,000 from the chapter, the sheriff’s office said. On Dec. 1, sheriff’s deputies arrested James Patrick Seefried, 72, for first-degree theft, a release from the sheriff’s office...
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
Police say a man involved in fatal car crash was charged with a fatal hit and run less than a year ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NY State Police say charges are pending against a Jamestown man, who was involved in a fatal car crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. They also say this is the second fatal accident that Randall Rolison, 59, has been involved in within less than a year's time.
Troutdale man arrested in undercover child predator sting
The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said a sixth suspect was arrested in a child predator sting that first launched in September.
Persons of interest in Oregon homicide investigation apprehended in Hawthorne, Police say
Two women who were named persons of interest associated with a homicide in Oregon have been apprehended in Hawthorne. The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they were conducting a suspicious death investigation where a 52-year-old deceased male was located in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest.
Crime Briefs: 'Gresham Lumberjack' goes into hibernation
Infamous tree cutter along Springwater Corridor is seemingly dormant; Little Harvard Learning Center robbed.'Gresham Lumberjack' goes into hibernation An infamous suspect who was cutting hundreds of trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail in Gresham has seemingly gone dormant. The city has seen fewer felled trees from the "Gresham Lumberjack" in recent months, who had been chopping down greenery of various sizes since August 2021. Much of the natural vandalism was committed under the cover of night on the segment of trail between the Seventh Street Bridge and Towle Avenue. Despite efforts from city parks crews and the Gresham Police...
Women sought in Tillamook Forest homicide found in Nevada
The two women sought in the homicide of a 52-year-old man in Tillamook State Forest were found in Nevada, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
18-year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards
The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.
Cans stolen from Beaverton survivor’s cancer fundraiser
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Taylor Golsan and her husband Josh live in Beaverton, but over the last seven months, their lives changed drastically following news that Josh has testicular cancer. Chemotherapy wasn’t doing the trick for the 27 tumors in his upper body, and their doctor in Oregon called the...
An RV explodes outside of Salt & Straw’s headquarters, prompting property crime discussion: Beat Check podcast
Salt & Straw isn’t often in the news for non-ice cream related reasons. But when an RV exploded out front of the funky dessert company’s headquarters in southeast Portland, it sparked something else – a broader discussion about property crime. On the latest episode of Beat Check...
Stolen Car Mission Netting Arrests, Recovering Vehicles
A stolen car mission resulted in 12 arrests and the recovery of six vehicles in East Portland on Friday night. Officers also confiscated 39 grams of meth and an illegal gun, while targeting cars that they thought were stolen. Lt. Norman Staples says they’ve started a new approach, in November...
North Coast Homicide, Dec. 5
Law enforcement agencies along the Oregon Coast have been on the look out for two women suspected of murdering a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest. The body of the unidentified male was found at a campsite Dec. 2, 2022. His light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan (OR lic – YPM 326) was missing. Two persons of interest have been developed by North Coast investigators. Forty-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill & 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee. They had been reportedly living in their car in the same area, at the East Fork of the Trask River.
Homicide case hearing is Friday in Mercer County
Dec. 5—GROVE CITY — A Meadville man is scheduled to be in a district courtroom in Mercer County this week for a preliminary hearing on homicide and other charges for allegedly killing another Meadville man. Johnny F. Henry Jr. is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with homicide, aggravated...
1 dead after ‘disturbance,’ car chase, Clark Co. police say
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after a Saturday afternoon “disturbance” in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 p.m., police responded to the Alderbrook Apartments at 9500 Northeast 19th Avenue after reports of “a...
PSP Looking for Hit-and-Run Vehicle
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. The incident happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday on Bull Road in Sheffield. Police said the vehicle in question is a 2006-2008 Ford F-150 that is maroon or burgundy in color. The truck will have damage to the driver’s side mirror and/or door.
Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
‘Trauma is behind the gun and in front of the gun’: Portland mom searches for justice after losing teen son in shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A light snow fell in North Portland Sunday afternoon as Tylise Brown stood with her support group outside the Plaid Pantry along Marine Drive. “Today, Keion! Baby, we are staying right here in the mist!”. They shouted to the sky as they remembered Brown’s 19-year-old son,...
