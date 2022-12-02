Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
India central bank raises key rate, says inflation battle not over
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase, with the central bank vowing there will be no let up in its fight to tame high inflation.
Juul settles over 5,000 vaping lawsuits, settlement not disclosed
JUUL on Tuesday announced it has settled over 5,000 lawsuits with roughly 10,000 individual plaintiffs against the e-cigarette maker.
Stocks rally sputters as growth fears deepen
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asia's stockmarkets wobbled lower on Wednesday as reality bit on hopes for a soft economic landing in the United States, and investors curbed further enthusiasm about China's reopening.
China announces roll-back of strict anti-COVID-19 measures
In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions
TSMC triples Arizona chip plant investment, Biden hails project
PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) on Tuesday said it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, as President Joe Biden visited and hailed the project.
