Haywood Highsmith (ankle) available for Heat on Tuesday night

Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Highsmith is active at home after he was listed as probable with an ankle sprain. In 14.9 expected minutes against a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Highsmith to score 11.0 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams (knee) will not play Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Ziaire Williams (knee) for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. The tenth-overall pick of last year's draft has yet to suit up for the Grizzlies this season, but does seem to be nearing a return. Williams averaged 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1 assists...
MEMPHIS, TN
Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) questionable on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner is dealing with a glute injury and is questionable to face Charlotte on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against Detroit

Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will suit up in Miami despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 11.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson to score 8.7 FanDuel points. Robinson's projection includes 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and...
MIAMI, FL
Chuma Okeke (knee) still out for Magic Monday

Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke will not play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Okeke is still dealing with the left knee soreness that has kept him out recently. Now, he has once again been ruled out to start the new week. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
ORLANDO, FL
Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) starting in Tuesday's lineup versus Pistons

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry will suit up despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5...
MIAMI, FL
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) doubtful on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Green is still dealing with right knee soreness and is listed as doubtful to face Washington on Wednesday. Patrick Williams could remain in the starting lineup with Green expected to remain sidelined on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (groin) questionable on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haliburton is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Timberwolves. Haliburton's Wednesday projection includes...
Herb Jones (ankle) doubtful for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jones is dealing with an ankle injury and not expected to play against the Pistons after drawing the doubtful tag. If he can play, our models expect him to see 29.9 minutes against Detroit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Fantasy Basketball Podcast: The Daily Iso, Tuesday 12/6/22

A small three-game slate features Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Anthony Davis. Who should you be prioritizing tonight? The Daily Iso breaks down the slate going position by position to cover options at different price tiers. Each episode of The Daily Iso is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google...
Suns' Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Craig is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.5 minutes against Boston. Craig's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
PHOENIX, AZ
Pelicans' Devonte' Graham (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte' Graham (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Graham is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 7.0 minutes against Detroit. Graham's Wednesday projection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) active for Tuesday's game versus Dallas

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) is available for Tuesday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is on track to return after the veteran was held out seven straight games with a right knee contusion. In 19.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 13.4 FanDuel points. Green's projection...
DENVER, CO
Kenrich Williams (knee) out for Thunder on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams is dealing with a right knee sprain and will not be available to face Memphis on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Heat on Tuesday

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Oladipo will make his season debut at home after he was forced to miss extended time with left knee tendinosis. In 12.9 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Oladipo to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection...
MIAMI, FL
Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gary Harris (hamstring) out again for Orlando on Wednesday

Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (hamstring) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Harris continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Clippers. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL

