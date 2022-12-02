Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
BNSF getting main track online after Epping derailment
(Epping, ND) -- BNSF is working to get the main track back online after a derailment near Epping. The derailment happened Saturday over 100 miles west of Minot. Official planned to open one main track Sunday afternoon. No word on when a second main track will be online.
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
jimmiepride.com
No. 14 Jimmies defeat Minot State for Senior Day victory
The University of Jamestown women's wrestling team sent its seniors off in style Sunday afternoon, defeating Minot State University 38-11 in dual action at Harold Newman Arena. Josie Bartishofski (JR/Wausau, Wis.), Samantha Weeks (SR/Tacoma, Wash.), Allie Baudhuin (SR/Coppell, Texas), and Arianna Marrufo (SR/Dos Palos, Calif.) were honored before the dual....
mydakotan.com
Tennessee Pastor Upsets Some in Minot
MINOT – A high profile conservative spoke at Sleep Inn Tuesday night, leaving some Minot area residents concerned and some joyful. Greg Locke, founding and lead pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, spoke on several hot topics, giving a firm conservative stance on most of the issues.
mydakotan.com
Trees that Dance for All to See
MINOT – Part of what makes Christmas is the endless houses decorated with shining lights. One couple has been taking lights to a whole new level for two decades. Barry and Judy Olson are in their 20th year of setting up Christmas trees, inflatables, and other light displays that dance to music in their yard at 1500 52nd Avenue Southwest.
mydakotan.com
Sportsmen Voice Concerns at Stanley Meeting
STANLEY – A complaint about electronic posting opened the public comment portion of a North Dakota Game and Fish Advisory Board meeting here Tuesday. In his opening remarks, Jeb Williams, NDGF director, talked about the state’s electronic posting law that went into effect last year. Williams noted that approximately 7-million acres of land, “about double from last year”, was electronically posted in 2022.
mydakotan.com
Minot State names interim head football coach
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State football’s defensive coordinator Lee Pronschinske is stepping up to lead the Beavers in the team’s time of transition. The announcement was made by Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde. Pronschinske led a Beaver defense this past season. Prior to joining the...
Comments / 0