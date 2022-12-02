Read full article on original website
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ at Algonquin Arts Theatre evokes magic of classic film
The main concern of adults in the 1983 film “A Christmas Story” is that 9-year-old Ralphie will shoot his eye out with the Christmas gift he’s pining after. Any New Jersey Christmas-loving theater-goer’s fear should be missing the musical adaptation of the beloved tale currently being presented at the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan.
Boston 25 News
Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Actor David Arquette Spotted In North Jersey
Hollywood actor and producer David Arquette was spotted in North Jersey. The "Scream" star stopped by The Clairidge theater in Montclair on Monday, Dec. 5, the cinema posted on Twitter. Reps told NJ.com that the 51-year-old was seeing a 4:15 showing of Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." to follow Daily Voice...
Pete Davidson just listed his New York condo for nearly $1.3M: peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
The 9 biggest holiday concerts and shows of 2022: Dates, venues, where to get tickets
From concerts to plays to dances, there are several festive events to attend this holiday season. Many of these events, like the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes,” have become a tradition for families to attend during the holidays. To see the Rockettes and several other holiday...
Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream
Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New Jersey
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of New Jersey but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by heading to your local tree farm with family and selecting your Christmas tree.
Here's How Many Restaurants Tom Colicchio Really Owns
Best known as the host of "Top Chef," chef Tom Colicchio has owned a variety of restaurants under his company, Crafted Hospitality. Just over 20 years ago, the celebrity chef opened his first restaurant, Craft, on East 19th Street in New York City. The New York native, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with food since childhood. According to PBS, he taught himself to cook using Jacques Pépin's legendary illustrated manuals on French cooking, "La Technique and La Méthode." Before reaching adulthood, he started working in the kitchen of Evelyn's Seafood Restaurant. Working his way up in the kitchen ranks, the New York Times named him as one of the "Best New Chefs" while he was executive chef at Mondrian in New York in the early '90s. Following that success, he opened his first venue with his partner, Danny Meyer. Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern — still a popular location today — was co-owned by Colicchio for 12 years from 1994 to 2006. In the meantime, he started Craft and then formed Crafted Hospitality shortly afterward.
Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!
Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
It’s Christmastime, Here Are the 10 Best Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ
Here are the top 10 you chose, especially at Christmastime. These are the places where you will take family and friends visiting this holiday season. Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the...
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Video of the 'Plaza Hotel' Decked Out for Christmas Is Just Magical
It's so worth making a stop if you're in NYC.
Popular Italian Eatery In Long Branch, NJ Closing After 50 Years In Business
It's not uncommon nowadays to hear about restaurant closings, and it really is sad. Whether it be from costs of inflation to a lack of employees to keep the place running, I feel like I'm seeing more and more places close for good. A very popular Italian restaurant in Long...
Short Christmas Movie Filming In North Jersey Casting For Parents, Daughter, Creepy Uncle
A production company filming a short Christmas movie in North Jersey is casting for three different roles.The untitled film follows a dysfunctional family during its Christmas Eve dinner, and is set to shoot on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Roxbury, Morris County, according to the description on Backsta…
Washington Square News
Rolf’s NYC: Christmas sleigh or neigh?
Christmas in New York is famous for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular show, its Rockefeller Center decorations and window displays galore. As a born and raised New Yorker, even I am guilty of feeling giddy when I see Macy’s Herald Square cover its windows in anticipation of the big reveal.
Salt Life to open its first New Jersey store
Salt Life, an apparel company that caters to surfers, fishermen, and anybody else who loves the water, is planning to open its first New Jersey location. Plans call for the new store to open in the Spring of ’23 at Pier Village in Long Branch. Based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Salt Life will lease 3,453 square feet, marking its first Northeast retail location.
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
baristanet.com
Have You Been Wonder-Ing? (POLL)
Montclair, NJ – By now, you’ve seen the purple trucks and maybe even wondered…”What is Wonder?”. Or maybe you already had one of those trucks parked in front of you house, on a night you didn’t feel like cooking. Wonder, a mobile kitchen and food-delivery...
